Clippers 99, Hornets 92: J.J. Redick scored 23 points and Blake Griffin collected 19 points and 11 rebounds as Los Angeles held off visiting Charlotte.

Chris Paul added 21 points and eight assists for the Clippers, who pulled into a tie for fifth place in the Western Conference with the Dallas Mavericks. DeAndre Jordan contributed 12 points and 14 rebounds while Nate Robinson scored 12 off the bench for Los Angeles.

Al Jefferson scored 21 points and Mo Williams added 18 points and eight assists as the Hornets remained 10th in the East, falling one game behind Boston, Indiana and Miami. Gerald Henderson scored 16 points, Kemba Walker had 15 off the bench and Marvin Williams recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte.

The Hornets pulled within one point five times in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter but never managed to take the lead. Williams converted a floater in the lane to draw Charlotte within 96-92 with 1:45 left but Paul hit three free throws in the final 14.9 seconds left as the Clippers survived going without a field goal for the final 4:53.

Los Angeles led 59-41 at the half and pulled ahead by 22 on Paul’s 3-pointer less than two minutes into the third quarter. The Clippers were up 71-53 with 5:41 left before the Hornets caught fire and got a combined 12 points from Williams and Walker in a 21-6 run closing the period that cut it to 77-74 heading to the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Redick has scored at least 20 points in 16 games this season – tied for the most in his career. … Los Angeles F Matt Barnes (hamstring) sat out and is day-to-day. … Hornets F Cody Zeller (shoulder) missed his fourth straight game but could return Friday at Sacramento.