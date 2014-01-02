Preview: Bucks at Jazz

The Utah Jazz look for their 12th consecutive home victory over Milwaukee when they host the Bucks on Thursday. Milwaukee hasn’t won in Utah since the beginning of the 2001-02 campaign and the Bucks are just 4-12 on the road this season even after beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The Jazz still have the worst record in the Western Conference after winning four of their last seven while Milwaukee owns the worst mark in the East.

Utah’s improved play has come with the emergence of point guard Trey Burke as a scorer, and the team is 5-1 when Burke scores 20 or more points. Burke matches up against Milwaukee’s Brandon Knight, who shredded the Lakers for a career-best 37 points in the victory. Knight has scored in double figures in a career-best nine consecutive games and also had a 36-point outing against the New York Knicks during the stretch.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (7-24): Knight is putting up 23.7 points over the last seven games and is averaging a career-best 15 points in his third NBA season. He spent his first two campaigns with the Detroit Pistons and started slowly this season - he averaged 9.6 points in November – before picking up the pace with a strong December. He carried the Bucks with 18 third-quarter points in the victory over the Lakers. “My teammates did a great job of running the floor and running the lanes and creating plays for one another,” said Knight, “and I think that opened it up for me and a lot of other guys.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (10-24): Burke is averaging 17 points over the last five games and recently began taking more shots in pressure situations. In Utah’s Monday win over Charlotte, he dribbled away the time before going into attack mode and made a key driving bank shot with 19.1 seconds left just as the shot clock expired to give the Jazz a three-point lead in a game they ended up winning 83-80. “The other players and Coach (Tyrone Corbin) told me to stay aggressive and to pick and choose my spots,” Burke said after the 21-point outing.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks defeated the Jazz last March to snap a four-game skid in the series.

2. The victory over the Lakers was Milwaukee’s first of the season against a Western Conference club.

3. Utah F Marvin Williams has scored 13 or more points in three consecutive games following a five-game stretch in which he never tallied more than eight.

PREDICTION: Jazz 94, Bucks 89