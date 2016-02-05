Preview: Bucks at Jazz

The Utah Jazz always like seeing ‘Milwaukee’ on the home schedule and look to post their 14th consecutive home victory over the Bucks on Friday. Milwaukee hasn’t won in Salt Lake City since posting a 119-112 overtime win on Oct. 20, 2001.

The Jazz are playing well and have won a season-high four consecutive games as they battle the Portland Trail Blazers for eighth place in the Western Conference. Utah is completing a six-game homestand, a stretch that began with a loss to Detroit before the winning streak. The Bucks are struggling with four straight defeats and six in seven games after falling 107-95 to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday and are finishing a three-game road trip. “It’s tough right now,” shooting guard Khris Middleton told reporters. “We’ve taken a step back. We’ve got one more game on this road trip. ... We’ve got to find a way to win these games coming up.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (20-31): Once Milwaukee falls behind in games, it faces an uphill climb as the team’s 5.5 made 3-pointers ranks next-to-last in the NBA. Middleton leads the squad with 100 3-pointers and backup guard Jerryd Bayless is a distant second with 62. Center Greg Monroe isn’t a 3-point threat - he hasn’t even attempted one this season - but is playing well in the interior and his 17-point outing against Portland ended a streak of six consecutive 20-point performances.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (23-25): Power forward Derrick Favors has been a big factor in Utah’s winning streak and he is averaging 15 points and 7.2 rebounds in five games since returning from a back injury. The ailment sidelined Favors for 16 games, and he noticed how badly the club needed him in the lineup while being an observer. “I do make a difference,” Favors told reporters. “I just come out and provide a presence in the paint - defensively and offensively. I play hard.”

1. The Jazz have won seven of the past nine meetings.

2. Milwaukee is allowing an average of 106.6 points over the last seven games.

3. Utah backup PG Trey Burke is just 13-of-44 over the past five contests.

PREDICTION: Jazz 101, Bucks 95