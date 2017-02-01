Preview: Bucks at Jazz

The Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz will both be trying to emerge out of their respective slumps when they meet Wednesday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz followed up a six-game winning streak with losses in three of the last four games, including a 102-95 setback against Memphis on Saturday in the team's sixth game in nine days.

Utah was held under 100 points in a season high-tying four straight games and took a season-low 62 shots against the Grizzlies. The Bucks, who have lost 14 straight times in Utah, dropped three in a row and eight of nine overall to sink out of the top eight in the Eastern Conference, and opponents are averaging 110.9 points during the 1-8 slide. It took overtime for the Boston Celtics to put up 112 at Milwaukee on Saturday but that was enough for a four-point win as the Bucks fell five games under .500 for the first time this season. Both Milwaukee and Utah should be well-rested after enjoying their final three-day breaks of the season, with the exception of the upcoming All-Star break.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT Rocky Mountain (Utah)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (21-26): Rookie center Thon Maker had his second career start in the loss to the Celtics and provided four points, two rebounds a block and a steal in 10 minutes of action. "I thought he changed the game in the second half," coach Jason Kidd told reporters. "His effort was great, and we'll see how it goes when we get to Utah." Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 points and Greg Monroe recorded his fourth double-double this month with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (30-19): Guard Alec Burks scored 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the loss to the Grizzlies as he continues to make progress after missing the first 34 games due to an ankle injury, but he was focused on his five turnovers in 16 minutes. "Just out of control, rust," Burks told the Salt Lake Tribune on Monday. "That's 12 months I haven't played. That's all that is. I think I ran over three people for three of them. That's all it is. I'll get better with it next time." He is averaging 13 points on 60.5 percent shooting in 19.2 minutes over the last five games, helping to offset a slight slump for leading scorer Gordon Hayward (16 points per game, 35.2 percent shooting in his past four games).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee's last win in Salt Lake City came on Oct. 30, 2001.

2. Hayward made at least one 3-pointer in 14 consecutive games before going 0-for-3 from the arc versus Memphis.

3. Bucks F Jabari Parker scored a season-low four points against Boston and is 0-for-11 from 3-point range in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Jazz 101, Bucks 93