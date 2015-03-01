Burke and defense spark Jazz over Bucks

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Jazz point guard Trey Burke is playing like he wants his starting job back.

The reserve guard sparked the Jazz to a hard-fought 82-75 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in a defensive struggle Saturday night at Energy Solutions Arena.

Burke scored a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, with six assists and three rebounds to help the Jazz improve to 23-35.

“It was a tough one,” Burke said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game. Coming out here on our home court against the Lakers the other night was a game we felt like we could have won. So we just wanted to give the crowd a good game.”

They did, especially for fans who love good defense.

The Jazz, buoyed by their tough interior duo of 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert and 6-foot-10 Derrick Favors, forced the Bucks into 23 turnovers with 16 steals and held Milwaukee to 39.2 percent shooting.

“It was a physical game all game,” Favors said. “We stuck together as a team and when the game started winding down, we got physical and made plays.”

Favors and Gobert also had strong all-around games as the Jazz won for the sixth time in eight games overall. Favors contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Gobert added 12 points and 10 boards.

Both Favors and Gobert had three blocked shots for the Jazz, who have won four of five since the All-Star break.

Burke hit 5 of 10 3-pointers and made 8 of 19 shots, helping make up for Gordon Hayward’s 4-of-18 shooting performance.

“There was not really one thing, other than I thought Trey was a steady influence on the game,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

Guard Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 18 points and six rebounds and Michael Carter-Williams added 16 points with five boards.

The Bucks (32-27) only shot 39.2 percent while falling for the second night in a row to begin a four-game road trip.

“Our defense, again, has always kept us in games throughout,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “Sometimes we feel sorry for ourselves offensively when the ball shouldn’t go in. We’re getting some good looks and then doing the little things. We’ve kind of forgotten that what we’ve built this season is on doing the little things.”

Utah, which won at Denver Friday, only shot 38.2 percent but hit 18 of 23 free throws, made one more 3-pointer (six to five) than the Bucks and improved to 7-7 on the second night of back-to-backs.

Milwaukee has now lost 13 straight to the Jazz in Utah, a streak that began after the Bucks eked out an overtime win in Salt Lake City in 2001.

Saturday was the second time in the past eight days the Jazz held an opponent to fewer than 80 points, a defensive effort that began with the stifling presence of Gobert and Favors in the interior. Utah also beat Portland 92-76 on Feb. 20.

Favors halted a late Bucks surge in the final minute, first with a bucket to put the Jazz up 80-75 and then with a key blocked shot of a Carter-Williams attempt with 43 seconds left.

Milwaukee surged ahead of the Jazz in the third quarter after trailing by as many as 14 points, but Utah bounced back from its 11-point deficit and took command with a 7-0 spurt early in the fourth.

“I don’t know (how) to figure it out,” said Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had eight points and five rebounds. “It’s going to be hard, but we are going to continue trying and trying our best. We don’t need everyone changing their game, but we need people to just play their game. We’ll figure it out, though.”

NOTES: Bucks G O.J. Mayo returned to action after missing the past two games with an injured right hamstring. ... Milwaukee was without F Jared Dudley. X-rays were negative on his ailing left knee, though. ... Jazz rookie Rodney Hood continues to be allowed more playing time as he returns from an extended absence due to a foot injury. Coach Quin Snyder said the small forward can now play 10 minutes per half. ... The Jazz held a moment of silence before the game in honor of the late Earl Lloyd, the first African-American basketball player in the NBA.