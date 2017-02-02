Jazz run away from Bucks

SALT LAKE CITY -- Being forced to the bench with early foul trouble didn't sit well with Rudy Gobert.

The Jazz center picked up two fouls in his first three minutes of action against the Bucks on Wednesday. After that happened, he finished the opening quarter watching the Jazz trade baskets and the lead with Milwaukee.

Gobert felt angry and frustrated at himself when he returned to the floor in the second quarter. He was determined to do something about it.

The Bucks experienced the results of his wrath over the final three quarters. Gobert finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds to lead Utah to a 104-88 victory. He notched his 33rd double-double of the season before finally fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

"I was just trying to be aggressive," Gobert said. "Set good screens. Be in the right spot and make sure, when I get the ball, to take my time and be strong with the ball."

Gobert's aggression and focused effort really emerged during the second quarter. He made up for lost time after a wasted first quarter. The 24-year-old Frenchman flexed his offensive muscles around the basket, and Milwaukee had no answer for it.

Gobert tallied 15 points in the quarter and blew open a close game before halftime.

"We weren't aggressive in that second quarter," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "We missed some shots. We missed some free throws. They took advantage."

Gordon Hayward scored 27 points and Joe Johnson chipped in 14 points off the bench for the Jazz. Utah (31-19) beat the Bucks for the fifth straight time and won its 15th consecutive home game against Milwaukee dating back to 2001.

Jabari Parker scored 17 points while Greg Monroe added 13 and Thon Maker chipped in 12 for the Bucks. Milwaukee (21-27) lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

"For any young team, it's hard to fight through losing," Kidd said. "You got to do it as a team. It's not one person that's going to draw us out of this. We got to stay together as a team and keep the game simple. Right now, we're not doing that."

Milwaukee battled toe to toe with Utah throughout the first quarter. The lead changed hands 10 times, and there were five ties in the period. Utah carved out the largest lead for either team after Jeff Withey scored a hook shot to put the Jazz up 28-24.

The Bucks crept ahead briefly in the second quarter. The Bucks took a 31-30 lead on back-to-back baskets from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Monroe. Then Gobert went to work dismantling Milwaukee's defense.

He threw down an alley-oop dunk to put Utah back in front for good. It marked the beginning of his surge that buried Milwaukee.

Gobert capped a 14-4 run by converting a three-point play to give the Jazz their first double-digit lead at 51-39. Then he converted the second one to push Utah's lead to 58-41 with 58.2 seconds before halftime. Gobert hit 7 of 8 free throws during the stretch to help the Jazz keep the Bucks at arm's length.

Gobert said he and his teammates benefited from three days of rest between this game and their previous one.

"It was good being able to work and practice," Gobert said. "Get our defensive habits back. Tonight, maybe we started slow, but once we got going, you could see that we were back the way we were before."

Utah built up a 25-point lead in the third quarter. Hayward banked in a jumper, Trey Lyles drove for a reverse layup and Hayward drilled a 3-pointer over three straight possessions to put the Jazz up 75-50 with 4:35 remaining in the quarter.

Milwaukee had a tough time coming back, in part, because Utah did an effective job containing Antetokounmpo. The Bucks forward scored just nine points on 2-of-10 shooting.

"It was a team defensive night against him just because you want to show him a crowd and not let him have any space," Hayward said. "We stopped him in transition. He didn't get too many buckets in transition, which is another way he scores a lot."

NOTES: Utah G Rodney Hood hyperextended his right knee in the second quarter and did not return. He injured the same knee earlier this season and sat out five games. ... Jazz F Derrick Favors (rest) was inactive for a second straight game. Favors has appeared in 33 games this season and is averaging 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game. ... Bucks C Thon Maker set career highs in scoring and blocks. Maker totaled 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting and blocked three shots in 23 minutes. ... Utah has held opponents to 90 points or fewer 18 times this season -- the most of any NBA team. ... Milwaukee F Jabari Parker led the Bucks in scoring for the 16th time this season.