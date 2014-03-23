Preview: Bucks at Kings

Two of the worst teams in the NBA look for a much-needed victory when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Milwaukee owns the worst record in the league and has lost six straight games and nine of its last 10 as it suffers through a dreadful season. Sacramento has the third-worst record in the Western Conference and has lost six of its past eight games after being routed by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The Kings are ahead of only the lowly Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz in the West. Sacramento put up a poor effort in the home loss to the Spurs, shooting 40 percent from the field and 61.1 percent from the free-throw line while setting a season low for points in the 99-79 home loss. Milwaukee has lost seven consecutive road games as it enters the third outing of a four-game West Coast swing. The Bucks are 5-29 on the road, the second-worst mark in the league ahead of only the Orlando Magic.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (13-56): Guard Nate Wolters broke his left hand in a loss to Golden State on Thursday and is done for the season. The rookie averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 assists and showed enough promise that he is part of the club’s plans moving forward. Wolters had recently been part of a three-guard backcourt rotation with Brandon Knight and Ramon Sessions so Milwaukee’s depth will be tested over the final 13 games. Wolters shot just 29 percent from 3-point range, a mark that will need to be improved on next season.

ABOUT THE KINGS (24-45): Sacramento is taking a look-see at forward Royce White down the stretch and White got in for the final 56.1 seconds of the loss to San Antonio. White was a college star at Iowa State and was a first-round pick of the Houston Rockets in 2012 but his public bout with generalized anxiety disorder – and a dispute with the Rockets on how to handle his condition – prevented him from playing in an NBA game until Friday. “There’s a lot of scrutiny, obviously,” White told reporters after his debut. “Been all over the spectrum in terms of what kind of scrutiny I’ve received but I’m just trying to deal with it at a level way and an understanding way.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. G Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points as the Kings posted a 116-102 road win against Milwaukee on March 5.

2. Sacramento C DeMarcus Cousins has posted six consecutive double-doubles, averaging 20.7 points and 14.5 boards during the stretch.

3. Knight has scored 20 or more points in seven of the last eight games and is averaging 22 during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Kings 109, Bucks 104