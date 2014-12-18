Preview: Bucks at Kings

The four-game road trip is only halfway done for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it has already gone steeply downhill heading into Thursday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Jabari Parker tore his left ACL in Monday’s victory at the Phoenix Suns and 6-11 shooting guard Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his left ankle in Wednesday’s loss at the Portland Trail Blazers. Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last 10 games with viral meningitis.

Sacramento is desperate for a victory after losing its fourth straight game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Kings have gone 2-8 while Cousins has been sidelined, and last weekend Mike Malone was fired as coach as the team further tumbled in absence of its leading scorer and rebounder. Sacramento should have the advantage against a shorthanded Bucks team that’s also playing the second of back-to-back road games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (13-13): Jared Dudley moved into the starting lineup in place of Parker on Wednesday night and had little impact in 27 minutes, scoring three points on 1-for-5 shooting, though he distributed a team-high five assists for the second consecutive game. Dudley isn’t on the team to be a playmaker, however; he’s in Milwaukee to make baskets from the perimeter, preferably from beyond the 3-point arc. The Bucks were outrebounded by 20 against the Trail Blazers, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see them go with forward Khris Middleton in the starting five to provide a bigger lineup.

ABOUT THE KINGS (11-14): Carl Landry has taken advantage of his minutes lately and that’s been a lift for Sacramento, which doesn’t have much frontcourt scoring when Cousins isn’t playing. Landry has combined for 29 points the last two games while shooting 11-for-16 and even snuck in a double-double in Saturday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. Landry averaged 18 points a game with the Kings four years ago and just turned 31 in September, so there should still be plenty left in his tank.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bucks rookie F Johnny O’Bryant III made his NBA debut in Wednesday’s game after missing the first six weeks with a knee injury and made his only basket.

2. Sacramento PF Reggie Evans is questionable to play because of a left knee and hip contusion suffered against the Thunder on Tuesday, and SF Omri Casspi is expected to miss his sixth straight game with a bone contusion on his left knee.

3. The Kings is tied with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets for the NBA’s longest current losing streak.

PREDICTION: Sacramento 101, Bucks 92