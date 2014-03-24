Kings 124, Bucks 107: DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points and 12 rebounds as host Sacramento rolled to an easy victory over Milwaukee.

Isaiah Thomas added 30 points and eight assists and Rudy Gay scored 24 as the Kings led by as many 40 while winning for just the third time in nine games. Ben McLemore tallied 15 points for Sacramento, which handed the Bucks their seven straight defeat.

O.J. Mayo scored 21 points off the bench for Milwaukee, which drops to 5-30 on the road. Ersan Ilyasova added 14 points while Jeff Adrien and Ramon Sessions scored 13 apiece.

Sacramento dominated from the outset as Cousins scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in an opening quarter that concluded with the Kings leading 39-16. A 14-2 surge in the second quarter boosted the lead to 29 before Sacramento took a 70-44 advantage into the break.

Milwaukee cut its deficit to 20 early in the third quarter before the Kings went on a 28-8 surge to make it 102-62 late in the stanza. The lead was 34 entering the final quarter before the Bucks’ reserves cut into the margin with a 37-point period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cousins has posted seven consecutive double-doubles. … Milwaukee has lost eight straight road games. … Sacramento shot 56.9 percent through the first three quarters before struggling through a 7-of-21 final period.