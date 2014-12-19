Bucks slip past Kings on late foul shot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Milwaukee Bucks let shot after shot fly from beyond the 3-point arc Thursday and found the target more often than not. However, was a 3-pointer they didn’t make that wound up making the difference.

Center Zaza Pachulia grabbed the rebound after a final, errant 3-pointer by teammate Jared Dudley, drew a foul and knocked down one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds left to left to lift the Bucks to a 108-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena.

“Couple of key plays down the stretch, especially with Zaza getting that rebound, stepping up and hitting one of those free throws to give us the lead, then finding a way defensively on the other end,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “It was just a great team effort.”

Pachulia’s free throw saved the Bucks after the Kings erased Milwaukee’s 101-91 lead with 16-6 run over the game’s final six minutes. It also spoiled the return of Sacramento center DeMarcus Cousins, who played for the first time in 11 games.

Cousins, back after a bout with viral meningitis, finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes in his first contest since Oct. 26. However, he came up short on a 20-foot fallback jumper from the right wing at the buzzer on Sacramento’s final possession.

Related Coverage Preview: Bucks at Kings

“I got pushed out a little farther than I wanted,” he said. “I wanted to go right, but I got forced a little left. I tried to take the best shot available. I think I got a good look.”

Cousins’ return couldn’t reverse the Kings’ recent fortunes; Sacramento lost its season-high fifth consecutive contest and fell for the 10th time in 12 games.

“We’re just looking for a win,” Kings forward Rudy Gay said. “We’re trying to get back to playing as a unit, with all the guys together.”

Gay finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, and guard Ben McLemore had 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting for the Kings.

Sacramento (11-15) couldn’t overcome Milwaukee’s long-rang shooting. The Bucks canned 13 3-pointers, tying a season high, on 23 attempts. They entered the game averaging 6.4 made threes per contest, the fifth-worst mark in the NBA.

Guard Brandon Knight scored 20 points to lead the Bucks. Guard O.J. Mayo and forward Jared Dudley each added 19, and the Bucks (14-13) won for the first time since losing rookie forward Jabari Parker to a season-ending knee injury.

“On the road, short-handed, you don’t want to play from behind,” Mayo said after canning seven of his 13 shots. He scored all but two of his points in the first half. “I was just trying to be aggressive, knock down shots and be aggressive.”

Parker, the top pick in June’s NBA draft, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the Bucks’ loss at Phoenix on Monday. Without him at Portland, the Milwaukee lost 104-97 to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Parker started Milwaukee’s first 25 games, and the Bucks won 13 of them.

Now, they stand just one win shy of their entire total for the 2013-14 campaign.

Milwaukee also played without forward John Henson, who has a sprained left ankle. Guard Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sprained his left ankle in Wednesday’s loss at Portland, started for the Bucks and scored 11 points.

“It just showed, as we’ve been saying all along, that we’re a team,” Kidd said. “We play hard. The guys did that on the road, and they’ve giving us a chance to win.”

Tyrone Corbin coached his second game since being appointed the interim replacement for Michael Malone, whom the Kings fired on Sunday. The coaching move was supposed to mark a change from a defensive emphasis to a high-octane strategy.

However, Sacramento managed just six points on the fastbreak. On the other end, Milwaukee made 10 of its first 13 3-pointers, shot 49.3 percent from the field overall and scored at least 100 points for the 10th time in their past 12 games.

NOTES: The 10-game absence by Kings C DeMarcus Cousins (viral meningitis) marked the longest of his career. The Kings went 2-8 without him and averaged 98.3 points while giving up an average of 103.4. ... Bucks F Jabari Parker, the second overall pick in June’s NBA draft who is now out for the season with a knee injury, was averaging 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds, second and third, respectively, among the NBA’s rookies. ... Milwaukee also played without F Ersan Ilyasova (nasal fracture). ... Kings F Omri Casspi (left knee bone contusion) missed his sixth consecutive game. ... Sacramento committed 21 turnovers, the sixth game in a row and 11th in 12 that it gave the ball away at least 15 times. The Kings are 5-2 when turning over the ball fewer than 15 times, 6-13 otherwise.