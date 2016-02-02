Backcourt boosts Kings to win over Bucks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Rajon Rondo’s passes were not as precise as usual. Marco Belinelli’s shots haven’t been flying straight for some time. But when they had to be Monday, the two Sacramento Kings guards were deadly accurate.

Rondo capped his perfect night from 3-point range by hitting his fourth straight with just under three minutes left, and Belinelli’s second in a row in the final quarter ignited a late spurt that carried the Kings to a 111-104 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Sleep Train Arena.

With teammate DeMarcus Cousins absent, forward Rudy Gay scored 32 points and pulled nine rebounds as the Kings (21-27) ended a four-game losing streak. They held Milwaukee to 39 second-half points and used a late 18-11 spurt to win for only the second time in nine games without their All-Star center.

“The second half, we played with an attitude and urgency that we had to play with,” Kings coach George Karl said. “The fourth quarter was pretty good offense. Rudy was good, we shared the ball, and the 3-ball finally went in.”

Center Greg Monroe scored 24 points and pulled 12 rebounds to lead the Bucks, and guard Michael Carter-Williams added 18 points and 13 assists. Milwaukee (20-30) lost its third straight and is 1-5 in its past six.

Cousins missed his first game since Nov. 28 after spraining his left ankle in Sacramento’s 121-117 loss at Memphis on Saturday. In his stead, Gay made 13 of 20 shots from the field and added six assists.

“Rudy made some tough shots,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “Down the stretch, we gave up some threes. At one point, they were 6-for-23 and then made three in a row.”

The first and third belonged to Belinelli, who is shooting a career-low 31 percent from 3-point range in his ninth season. He was 0-for-6 against Milwaukee until making a trey that gave the Kings an 83-79 lead with 8:42 left in the fourth quarter. Belinelli was in a 2-for-27 slump from 3-point range until making that one.

“My confidence?” he said. “I‘m gonna keep shooting. That’s what I do.”

Rondo scored 19 and found his perfect range from long distance on a night when he was held to seven assists and committed six turnovers. Rondo was held to single digits in assists for the second consecutive contest after posting at least 10 in a franchise-record 14 straight games.

One possession after Rondo’s final 3-pointer, a Gay put-back gave the Kings a 104-95 lead, sealing Milwaukee’s fate. Two of Gay’s three 30-point scoring nights this season came against the Bucks.

“I thought the ball movement got us great looks,” Karl said. “We were very unselfish with making the extra pass and making a great shot. Rudy made a great pass on Marco’s 3. He could’ve went on his own, and he just shared it.”

The Kings also outrebounded Milwaukee 53-37, including 18-10 on the offensive glass.

“They just got so many more shots than us,” Monroe said. “The offensive rebounds were a problem.”

Sacramento also was without guard Ben McLemore, who missed a game for the first time in his career. McLemore, now in his third season, played in 211 consecutive games before spraining his right wrist. He had the second-longest active streak behind Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson, who played his 335th straight game Monday.

Guard Darren Collison added 14 for Sacramento, and forward Omri Casspi finished with 13 points.

Monroe recorded his 26th double-double this season and also scored 20 points for the sixth consecutive contest, the longest streak of his six-season career.

Forward Jabari Parker had 16 points and seven rebounds, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 17 points, and guard Khris Middleton added 14 for the Bucks, who outscored the Kings in the paint 54-44. The Bucks and Kings are Nos. 1 and 2 in the NBA in that category.

NOTES: Bucks F John Henson (sore lower back) missed his third consecutive game. Henson has blocked 1.98 shots per game this season and 5.69 shots per 48 minutes, the latter number trailing only Miami C Hassan Whiteside for the NBA lead. ... Kings C DeMarcus Cousins saw his longest consecutive-games-played streak since the 2012-13 season end at 29. Cousins averaged 31.5 points and 12.9 rebounds in the 15 games Sacramento played in January. It was the first time he played every game in a full month since November 2013. ... The Bucks played the first of three straight road games against Western Conference opponents. Milwaukee lost seven of its first nine on the road against the West before the trip. ... The Kings finished January with an 8-7 mark, their first winning record in a full month of games since finishing November 2014 with the same mark. ... Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kings C Kosta Koufos played for the Greek national team in the 2015 Eurobasket tournament.