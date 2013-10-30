Preview: Bucks at Knicks

It wouldn’t be a New York Knicks season without plenty of storylines - and this year is no exception as they prepare to welcome the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener Wednesday night. In addition to playing in the refurbished Madison Square Garden, the Knicks will need to deal with the uncertain future of superstar Carmelo Anthony, injury concerns surrounding veteran Amar‘e Stoudemire and the arrival of former first overall pick Andrea Bargnani.

With Anthony able to become a free agent this offseason - and having already expressed his desire to test the market - 2013-14 is a pivotal season in New York. The Knicks’ first test comes against a Milwaukee team facing plenty of questions itself - particularly when it comes to the backcourt. Brandon Jennings and Monta Ellis are out of the picture, leaving the majority of ball-handling duties in the hands of enigmatic Brandon Knight and veteran O.J. Mayo.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSWI (Milwaukee), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2012-13: 38-44): Ellis, who left for the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason, and Jennings, now a member of the Detroit Pistons, were Milwaukee’s two top scorers last season, combining for 36.7 points. Mayo, Knight and the rest of the starting lineup may be hard-pressed to make up the deficit. Despite what appears to be a weakened roster, owner Herb Kohl says the Bucks aren’t in rebuild mode. “We’ll see what happens, but we’re not playing for the lottery,” Kohl told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “We want to be a good team.”

ABOUT THE KNICKS (2012-13: 54-28): Newcomers Bargnani, Metta World Peace and Beno Udrih will be expected to help carry the Knicks to new heights after the team was bounced in the second round of the postseason last spring. Holdover Tyson Chandler, who won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks, believes the current roster has the ability to go further. “We want to be the guys celebrating at the end of the year,” he told the New York Post. “We have guys who won, guys who understand it’s a small window.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New York swept the three-game season series in 2012-13, prevailing by an average of 14 points.

2. Bargnani averaged just 12.7 points on 39.9 percent shooting in 35 games with Toronto last season.

3. Stoudemire, coming off his third knee surgery in less than a year, is expected to be ready for the opener but will likely see limited minutes.

PREDICTION: Knicks 100, Bucks 90