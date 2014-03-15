Preview: Bucks at Knicks

The New York Knicks have a great opportunity to stretch their winning streak to a season-high six games when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon. New York’s current five-game surge, which came on the heels of a seven-game skid, matches its longest of the season and has pulled coach Mike Woodson’s streaky bunch within 3 1/2 games of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, the five wins have come by an average of 17.2 points and the Knicks have scored at least 107 points in each affair, including a 116-92 rout in Boston on Wednesday.

New York is 2-1 this season against Milwaukee, which is 0-2 thus far on its three-game road trip after a 102-97 loss at Atlanta on Thursday. Ersan Ilyasova returned from a one-game absence to produce 22 points and 10 rebounds but the Bucks could not survive a tight affair in falling to 5-26 on the road. Brandon Knight finished a duel with Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony with a decisive 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left to give Milwaukee a 101-98 victory at home in the last meeting, which snapped the Bucks’ seven-game slide in the series.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (13-52): Milwaukee has seen a bump in offensive production since making a deal for guard Ramon Sessions - who is averaging 12.6 points in 24.6 minutes over 11 games with the Bucks - but with that has come some increased struggles on the other end of the floor. Each opponent during the team’s 1-5 stretch has produced at least 102 points and Milwaukee’s inability to get late stops doomed it in the loss to the Hawks. Knight has tallied at least 20 points in four consecutive contests and had 25 points and seven assists in the victory over the Knicks last month.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (26-40): New York’s latest rout came with big men Tyson Chandler (personal reasons) and Amar‘e Stoudemire (rest) not in the lineup, but the club was able to dial it up from outside by making 11-of-19 3-pointers. It also received a solid contribution from little-used center Cole Aldrich, who had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots in his first career start. The Knicks hope to have Chandler - who is averaging 11.3 points and 13.9 rebounds since the All-Star break - back in action for this one.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Anthony has recorded at least one steal in a season-high six straight games.

2. Ilyasova has three of his eight double-doubles this month, despite missing two games.

3. Knicks SG Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 25 points on 16-of-24 shooting in the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Knicks 111, Bucks 100