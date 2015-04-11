Antetokounmpo returns from benching to help Bucks

NEW YORK -- Rookie coach Jason Kidd’s late season strategy of benching Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for one game during a playoff run appeared to be questionable.

But after Antetokounmpo’s inspirational return in Milwaukee’s 99-91 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, Kidd is looking like a savvy veteran coach trying to motivate his team.

The 20-year-old Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game benching to score 23 points and grab nine rebounds as the Bucks closed in on securing a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo had played in all 77 games this season and made 64 consecutive starts before not playing a minute in a 104-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

”Change is always healthy,“ Kidd said as an explanation for sitting Antetokounmpo. ”Giannis is a piece of the puzzle for us. If you want to rest guys, you have that luxury.

“You don’t always have to disclose why. Tonight (Antetokounmpo) played with passion.”

The Bucks’ magic number for clinching a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is one. They entered the night in sixth place in the conference after going 15-67 last season.

Related Coverage Preview: Bucks at Knicks

The Bucks can wrap up their spot Sunday at home against the Btooklyn Nets, the team Jason Kidd led to the playoffs last season before taking over in Milwaukee.

“Hopefully, he (Kidd) was trying to motivate me,” Antetokounmpo said of the brief benching. “I just wanted to come out and play hard.”

Milwaukee shooting guard Khris Middleton contributed 22 points and a career-best six steals. Point guard Michael-Carter Williams added 19 points and seven assists.

New York (15-64) was led by guard Langston Galloway, who scored 20 points. It marked the fourth occasion the undrafted free agent, who started the season in the NBA Development League, scored at least 20 points.

Lance Thomas added 16 points for the Knicks. The forward was 6 of 6 from the floor.

The Knicks, losers of 13 of their last 15 games, committed 26 turnovers. The Bucks are tied for second in the league in steals with a 9.5 average.

”Some of the turnovers were unforced,“ Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. ”Their length and athleticism causes a lot of teams problems. For us, the turnovers were an issue and a factor in the game.

“Too many times we didn’t even get a shot at the basket because of the turnovers.”

A Middleton 3-pointer with 8:15 to play gave the Bucks their largest lead at 90-72. Milwaukee started the third quarter on a 14-2 to take a 66-51 lead. Middleton and Antetokounmpo scored six points in the spurt.

Milwaukee finished the quarter on a 5-0 run for a 81-65 cushion.

“Basically, it was an even game to start the third quarter,” Fisher said. “Then they (Milwaukee) came out and ramped it up and played probably closer to the level they’re capable of playing.”

The Knicks committed 10 turnovers in the third quarter.

Jason Smith provided New York with a 45-39 lead on a mid-range jumper with 2:26 left in the second quarter. After a Bucks timeout, Milwaukee used a 13-4 blitz to take a 62-59 lead into halftime. The Knicks committed two turnovers and attempted just field goal in the sequence.

Carter-Williams scored five points in the run for Milwaukee and 13 in the half.

The Knicks opened the second quarter on a 10-2 run to forge ahead 32-31 with 8:48 left in the second quarter. Guard Shane Larkin led the New York run with six points.

New York led 11-10 but were outscored 18-10 for the remainder of the first quarter as the Bucks moved ahead 28-21. Carter-Williams had eight points in the quarter.

NOTES: The Bucks completed their first season sweep of the Knicks (4-0) since the 1990-91 season. ... The Knicks signed F Ricky Ledo, originally drafted by the Bucks in 2013, for the remainder of the season. Ledo is averaging 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 21.1 minutes in eight games with the Knicks and 5.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 13.9 minutes in 13 games with both Dallas and New York this season. He signed the first of two consecutive 10-day contracts with the Knicks on March 19. ... The Knicks were without C Andrea Bargnani, who sat because of illness. ... Milwaukee defeated New York on Jan. 4, snapping a five-game losing streak at Madison Square Garden and marking its first win there since Jan. 12, 2012. ... The Bucks will unveil new logos at a viewing party Monday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. ... The Knicks are 5-20 since F Carmelo Anthony’s season-ending surgery following the All-Star break.

NOTES: Brewers RF Ryan Braun was back in the starting lineup after being limited to one pinch-hit appearance over the last two games because of a strained right side. ... After a three-game opening series that included roughly five hours of rain delays and an 11-inning game, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said he planned to get his reserves some playing time this weekend. Among that group is OF Corey Hart, who spent the first nine years of his career with Milwaukee. Hart spent last season with Seattle and signed a one-year contract last December. He has seen just one pitch and gave Pittsburgh its only lead of the season with an RBI double. ... The Pirates entered Friday’s game with a 15-54 record at Miller Park since the start of the 2007 season and 43-88 against the Brewers overall during that stretch. ... Friday was the start of 22 consecutive games against NL Central opponents for the Brewers.