Preview: Bucks at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will have center Pau Gasol back in the lineup on Tuesday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks and attempt to halt a five-game losing streak. Gasol has missed three of the five losses with an upper respiratory infection and his decision not to play in Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia disturbed at least one of his teammates. Milwaukee has even more issues than the sliding Lakers and owns the worst record in the NBA.

Gasol defended his decision to sit out against the 76ers after returning to practice on Monday. “It crossed my mind but I just get very exhausted and winded when I get my cardio up,” Gasol told reporters. “So, I just didn’t want to have any setbacks and prolong this thing more than it has to.” The Bucks have lost three straight games and eight of their last nine and are also saddled with a 3-12 road mark.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (6-24): Milwaukee was thrashed at home by Minnesota on Saturday, falling by 22 points and again displaying it doesn’t have enough talent to compete. The focus is already on developing young players and guard Brandon Knight and forward Khris Middleton have each scored in double digits in eight straight games – the longest such streaks of their careers. Rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo is also displaying promise and will start his seventh straight game. Antetokounmpo has scored in double digits in four of the last six contests and had four steals against the Timberwolves.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (13-18): The fact Gasol didn’t attempt to play against the 76ers prompted guard Jodie Meeks to publicly question his absence. “We’ve had that (thought) the last couple nights, the past couple games,” Meeks said. “It is what it is. Hopefully, he’ll be back next game. If not, the guys that are there will play as hard as they can.” Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni was not pleased with the public criticism. “It’s very unfortunate that a teammate would even think about that, much less say it in the media,” D’Antoni said. “That’s not right. That’s definitely wrong.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee has lost 17 of its last 20 road games against the Lakers.

2. Los Angeles swingman Xavier Henry has a bone bruise and cartilage damage in his right knee and will miss at least 7 to 10 days.

3. Bucks F John Henson (ankle) sat out Saturday’s loss and didn’t accompany the team on its three-game road trip.

PREDICTION: Lakers 97, Bucks 90