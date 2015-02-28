Ellington’s 14 in 4th lead Lakers past Bucks

LOS ANGELES -- No one had to tell Wayne Ellington he hadn’t scored. The Los Angeles Lakers reserve guard knew as well as anyone.

“Obviously, I knew I didn’t make a shot yet, but at the same time I knew if I got a clean look I was very capable of getting a rhythm going,” Ellington said.

Ellington found his groove in the fourth quarter. He scored all 14 of his points in the period, and the Lakers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 101-93 on Friday night at Staples Center.

Ellington missed his first six shots before heating up. He connected on six of seven shots from the floor in the fourth and six of 13 overall as the Lakers (16-41) won their third in a row. It’s only the second time this season Los Angeles has put together a three-game winning streak and the first time since early December.

“Wayne has a lot of confidence in what he’s doing right now and the way he’s playing,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “He just came alive when we needed him to and made some big shots for us. It didn’t surprise me at all. I knew he wasn’t going to stay down. I was surprised at halftime that he was 0-for-4. He came back and played extremely well.”

Point guard Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers’ scoring with 16 points. Guard Jeremy Lin and center Jordan Hill came off the bench to score 14 apiece.

Forward Ersan Ilyasova had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 13 points and eight boards to lead the Bucks (32-26), who dropped their third in four contests.

“I think we got a rhythm in the second and third (quarters), then we came out and they made a run,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. “We just didn’t answer.”

A layup by Ellington put Los Angeles up 85-83 with 5:09 remaining. The Lakers never trailed again.

Ellington’s jumper pushed the margin to 92-86 with 3:40 left. Milwaukee cut the deficit to 92-89 on two free throws by Antetokounmpo and another one by guard Jerryd Bayless, who finished with 12 points. However, two buckets by Hill and a dunk by forward Wesley Johnson off an Ellington steal gave the Lakers a 98-91 lead with a minute left. It was too much for the Bucks to overcome.

The Lakers outscored Milwaukee 36-21 in the fourth.

“We can’t let that happen, especially after we had a lead,” Kidd said. “We just didn’t protect it. I think we got out of character in the sense of just moving the ball. We started taking one-pass shots, which we normally don’t do. That’s something for us to look at to get better.”

Milwaukee launched a 19-2 run midway through the second quarter to wipe out a 10-point Lakers’ lead. After a tip-in by Hill boosted Los Angeles to a 34-24 advantage, the Bucks surged past the Lakers on seven consecutive points by Bayless. His last basket at 2:36 of the period boosted Milwaukee to a 43-38 lead.

The Bucks led 47-45 at the break despite being outshot by the Lakers 48.8 percent to 41.3 percent. Overall, the Lakers hit 47.1 percent to 39.1 percent for the Bucks.

They increased the margin to 62-51 after a free throw by guard Khris Middleton at 7:32 of the third quarter. By the end of the period, Milwaukee held a 72-65 cushion. It wouldn’t last, though.

“We started kind of slow, but we got back into the game,” said Ilyasova, who made five of 10 field goals. “But then in the fourth quarter, they were making tough shots. But we have to play better defensively. Obviously, we couldn’t score during that time, and there were things that were working against us.”

NOTES: Bucks coach Jason Kidd had high praise for Lakers rookie PG Jordan Clarkson: “He’s a kid that’s grown up extremely fast,” Kidd said. “He’s not afraid; he runs the show. He’s a little more mature than being a rookie.” ... Lakers G Nick Young sat out his second consecutive game with a sore left knee. “The swelling is going down, but it’s not going down to the point where he can perform,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. ... Bucks G O.J. Mayo missed his second straight contest with a sore right hamstring. ... The Bucks captured a 113-105 overtime win over the Lakers in their initial meeting on Feb. 4 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. ... Former Laker James Worthy celebrated his 54th birthday. ... Milwaukee visits the Utah Jazz on Saturday. ... Los Angeles hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.