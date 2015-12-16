Lakers beat Bucks, snap 6-game skid

LOS ANGELES -- In a span of four days, the Milwaukee Bucks went from the top of the NBA world to the bottom of it.

Forward Kobe Bryant scored 22 points in three quarters, allowing the Los Angeles Lakers to snap a six-game losing streak by defeating the Bucks 113-95 on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Milwaukee played for the first time since Saturday’s 108-95 romp over Golden State, ruining the Warriors’ perfect start at an NBA record 24 wins in a row. The Bucks didn’t come close to duplicating Saturday’s performance, falling into an early hole and never recovering against the Lakers.

“This is the NBA; anybody can be beaten on any given night and if you don’t bring energy and effort, you can find yourself on the losing end, and that’s what happened tonight,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said.

Rookie point guard D‘Angelo Russell came off the bench to score 19 points and record seven assists as seven Lakers reached double figures in scoring. Russell said the Lakers’ strong start played a huge factor in the outcome.

“We jumped off very fast and I would say we didn’t looked back,” said Russell, who scored 15 points in the second half and canned seven of 13 shots from the floor overall, including a pair of 3-pointers. “They fought back but we just found a way to retaliate. We just kept going the whole game.”

Related Coverage Preview: Bucks at Lakers

Bryant didn’t return after the third quarter, finishing the game on 7-of-15 shooting and three of seven on 3-pointers in a little more than 27 minutes.

“My legs feel much better. Much better rhythm. My legs pretty much caught up,” said Bryant, who had 11 points in the third quarter.

Guard Lou Williams scored 16 points, forward Julius Randle finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds and center Roy Hibbert added 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds for Los Angeles (4-21), which won for only the second time at home this season. The last occasion occurred a month ago in a 97-85 decision over the Detroit Pistons.

Reserve guard Michael Carter-Williams had 19 points and guard Khris Middleton chipped in 16 to lead Milwaukee (10-16), which has dropped 10 straight road games. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Milwaukee also was hurt playing without center Greg Monroe, who was a late scratch with a sore left knee. Monroe bumped knees with a teammate during the team’s shoot-around Tuesday morning. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

“They had their way on the rebounds offensively,” Kidd said. “Anytime we had a miss, they came up with the loose ball or rebound. We’re not putting this on Moose being out. This is about the guys in uniform tonight that didn’t give any effort.”

Without Monroe, the Lakers enjoyed a 52-38 advantage on the boards. They also outrebounded Milwaukee 18-12 on the offensive end. Randle had six of those.

“That the game right there,” Milwaukee center John Henson said.

The Lakers dictated the first half en route to a 55-46 lead at the break. They blew the contest open by dominating the second half in one of their most solid outings of the season.

“All we talked about at halftime was coming out and competing like we were down 10 and not to let up,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said.

Los Angeles opened the third quarter with a 10-2 surge, including a crowd-pleasing dunk by forward Larry Nance Jr. over Henson, for a 17-point advantage after a Bryant fadeaway at 8:47.

Another Lakers’ run that featured a four-point play by Bryant and pushed the lead to 75-53 after a reverse layup by Russell on an assist from Bryant. Los Angeles led 86-66 heading into the final quarter.

The Lakers ended a run of 14 straight opponents scoring at least 100 points.

The Bucks outshot the Lakers 47.1 percent to 46.1 percent but Los Angeles had an edge in 3-pointers, making 10 of 27 (37 percent) to only four of 13 (30.8 percent) for Milwaukee.

NOTES: Lakers G Jordan Clarkson returned after missing two games with a right ankle sprain. Clarkson scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in almost 33 minutes. ... Bucks G Greivis Vasquez is expected to miss three to four months after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from his right ankle earlier Tuesday, coach Jason Kidd said. Kidd wouldn’t rule out Vasquez returning later this season. Vasquez, who averaged 7.1 points and 4.4 assists in 16 games this season, missed the previous nine games before opting for surgery. ... Both clubs play their next contests at Staples Center. Milwaukee faces the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, while the Lakers meet the Houston Rockets on Thursday.