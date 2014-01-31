Preview: Bucks at Magic

The Orlando Magic host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday in a battle between teams with the NBA s worst two records and only three victories combined in January. The Magic got a big boost with the return of 7-0 center Nikola Vucevic from a concussion Wednesday, but lost for the 15th time in 17 games  98-83 at Toronto. Milwaukee has dropped 13 of 14 games this month  seven of the defeats on the road  and has lost 15 consecutive contests at Orlando.

Vucevic collected 16 points and 10 rebounds Wednesday after missing 12 consecutive games and the Magic are 2-16 without him in the lineup this season. Arron Afflalo was 11-of-15 from the field and 8-of-11 from 3-point range to score 36 points in the 94-91 victory over the Bucks on Nov. 13 in Orlando. The Magic must contain Brandon Knight, who posted 27 and 24 points in two of the last three games for the Bucks.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (8-37): Knight averaged fewer than 10 points in October and November, but has been a focal point for the Bucks since and leads the team in scoring overall (16.1). Milwaukee may get second-leading scorer O.J. Mayo (12.2) back after he missed the last two games with an illness. John Henson, who has at least one block in 15 straight games, averages 12 points and Khris Middleton scored 13 per game  while shooting 52 percent from the field  over the last five contests to improve to 10.9 on the season.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (12-35): Afflalo leads the team at 20 points per game and five other players average at least 12.9, but the biggest problems for the Magic are on the other end of the floor. We were just too soft defensively,  Magic point guard Jamee Nelson told the Orlando Sentinel after the Toronto loss. One of the things that we need to get better at is just the effort.  Vucevic, who leads the team in rebounding (11), should help and rookie Victor Oladipo continues to evolve  averaging two steals the last nine games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando F Tobias Harris, acquired from the Bucks last season, is averaging 17.4 points and 12.2 rebounds over the last five games.

2. Milwaukee s 117 points in the loss to Phoenix on Wednesday was a season high.

3. The Magic are 45-44 all time in the regular season against Milwaukee  31-14 at home.

PREDICTION: Magic 104, Bucks 92