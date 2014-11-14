Preview: Bucks at Magic

The last time the Orlando Magic lost to the Milwaukee Bucks at home, Dwight Howard was a gangly 19-year-old rookie. The Magic will try to make it 17 straight home triumphs against the much-improved Bucks when they meet Friday. Orlando is certainly not the same team since Howard departed three seasons ago, but the Magic have still managed to win the last three at home against the Bucks since his departure. The Bucks got 29 points from Michael Redd in the last road triumph against Orlando on Dec. 29, 2004 in the first season during a stretch of nine losing seasons in a 10-year span. Milwaukee has had such a dearth of talent over the last decade that no Buck has played in an All-Star game since Redd in 2003-04. Milwaukee first-year coach Jason Kidd hopes that will change very soon with 2014 second-overall pick Jabari Parker and 20-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo ending that slide and helping the Bucks stop the losing skid in Orlando on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (4-4): The Bucks have struggled against everybody on the road, losing 27 of their last 29. One area, however, that Kidd has improved the club is the bench; the Bucks lead the league with 46.4 bench points per game and the reserves have outscored the starters three times already this season. O.J. Mayo (12.1 points, 3.5 assists) and Antetokounmpo (10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds) are thriving in those roles. “We’ve talked about being a deep team and everybody having a chance to play,” Kidd told the Journal Sentinel. “That group that comes in, the ball moves and they trust one another. Defensively they’re a unit and they’re playing extremely hard.” The hard work showed Tuesday as the Bucks held Oklahoma City to 33.3 percent shooting in an 85-78 win.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (3-6): Howard is gone but Nikola Vucevic continues his best impersonation, averaging 18.7 points and 11.9 rebounds. He had 20 points and 13 boards and got help from Evan Fournier’s career-high 28 points as Orlando salvaged the final game of a three-game road trip with a 97-95 win over the Knicks on Wednesday. Rookie point guard Elfrid Payton has a more than respectable assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3 to 1), but he’s shooting just 33.8 percent from the field, 50 percent from the line, and he hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer all season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split 92 previous meetings, including four games last year in which the home team won.

2. Parker (10.9) is not scoring big yet, but he joins Howard as the only 19-year-old rookies ever to post two double-doubles in their first eight games.

3.The Bucks were last in points allowed per 100 possessions last season (111.8) but have improved to fourth this season (98.2).

PREDICTION: Bucks 96, Magic 92