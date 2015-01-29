Preview: Bucks at Magic

The Orlando Magic have struggled at Amway Center this season, but they’ve dominated home matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks for more than a decade. The Magic hope to run their home winning streak against the Bucks to 18 games when the teams square off on Thursday. Orlando has dropped three straight at home, where it is 5-15 this season, but hasn’t lost to Milwaukee since Dec. 29, 2004.

The Bucks have won two of their last three to move a game above .500 and are coming off a 109-102 win at Miami on Tuesday in which seven players scored in double figures. “They believe in one another and they believe they can win,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd told reporters. “Even when we were down, guys didn’t panic, guys didn’t take bad shots, our defense tightened up and we went from there.” The Magic have lost a season-high tying six straight games and 12 of their last 14, but they’ve won 11 of the past 15 meetings with Milwaukee including a 101-85 home victory in the first clash this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (23-22): Milwaukee’s bench has been outstanding all season, averaging the second-most points in the NBA at 43.8, and four reserves hit double digits against the Heat. That depth could come in handy with forward Ersan Ilyasova (groin) joining a growing injured list. Point guard Brandon Knight (17.9 points, 5.1 assists) is the offensive catalyst, but the Bucks have several players who can put up big numbers on a given night, including second-year swingman Giannis Antetokounmpo (11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds) and guard O.J. Mayo (11.4 points).

ABOUT THE MAGIC (15-33): Orlando showed signs of busting out of its slump in Monday’s 103-94 loss at Memphis, holding the Grizzlies to 36 points in the second half. Nikola Vucevic (19.5 points, 11.2 rebounds) notched his 27th double-double of the season against the Grizzlies and leads four double-digit scorers. Tobias Harris (17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds) racked up 26 points in the first meeting but has failed to reach double figures in two of the last three contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee has tallied at least 25 assists in four straight games and Knight has handed out at least five assists in a career-best seven consecutive games.

2. Orlando has four victories this season when trailing after three quarters while Milwaukee has lost seven games in which it took a lead into the fourth.

3. Bucks G Jerryd Bayless has averaged 10.5 points in the fourth quarter over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Bucks 104, Magic 99