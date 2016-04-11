Preview: Bucks at Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled on the road all season but scored a dramatic win away from home Sunday and look to follow that up in their road finale Monday at the Orlando Magic. A 109-108 overtime win in Philadelphia left the Bucks at 10-30 on the road, one of the primary reasons they went from a promising playoff team to an also-ran in the Eastern Conference.

Even against the worst team in the league Sunday, Milwaukee blew an 18-point lead before surviving the extra session to improve to 4-0 in overtime affairs. The Magic will be playing their final home game after sustaining a 118-96 loss at Miami on Sunday in the second half of a home-and-home set. Guard Victor Oladipo and forward Aaron Gordon both missed the contest with concussions as Orlando dropped its second straight road game, the first being a three-point setback at Milwaukee on April 1. That result gave the Bucks a 50-49 advantage in the all-time series.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin-Plus (Milwaukee), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (33-47): Khris Middleton scored 36 points in the win over the Sixers after missing the previous three games due to a thigh injury. Giannis Antetokounmpo continued to stuff the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and three steals. Forward Greg Monroe was rested but is expected to return for this one, while point guard Jerryd Bayless (knee) will not come back until the regular-season finale Wednesday against Indiana, if at all.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (34-46): Evan Fournier was one of the few bright spots against Miami on Sunday with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting. It continues a solid stretch run for the 23-year-old, whose scoring average has increased each month from December (11.6) to April (20.8). He is shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range at home this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Antetokounmpo entered Sunday averaging 4.3 assists but has at least seven in all five games this month.

2. Magic C Nikola Vucevic is averaging 22.3 points on 61.2 percent shooting in six games since returning from a groin injury.

3. Bucks F Jabari Parker has scored at least 15 points in eight consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Magic 104, Bucks 100