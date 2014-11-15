Oladipo makes season debut in Magic’s win over Bucks

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Forward Tobias Harris scored all the points, but it was guard Victor Oladipo in his season debut who provided the defensive spark that carried the Orlando Magic to a 101-85 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night

After missing the season’s first nine games with a facial fracture and the entire exhibition schedule with a sprained knee, Oladipo responded with an energy-charged performance in reserve that shut down the Bucks.

Harris had 26 points and 10 rebounds. Oladipo, playing with a protective facemask, had 13 points in 26 minutes, stifling Bucks guard Brandon Knight with outstanding defense in the final three periods.

“I was just so happy to be out there again, playing hard and maybe getting everyone going again. I was rusty, but it felt great to be back helping us win,” Oladipo said. “I didn’t care how well I played, but I wanted to provide some energy. I‘m here to play defense. That’s what I‘m good at. If a player is on a roll, I‘m here to slow him down.”

Knight led the Bucks (4-5) with 24 points but he scored 14 of those in the first period before Oladipo entered the game. He had only five points in the second half. The Bucks scored 30 points in the first quarter, but only 19, 19 and 17 in the next three when the Magic caught fire defensively. Oladipo was contagious.

Guard Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks.

“To have the ability to bring Victor into the game, it was good to have. It was a good first night for him,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “He helped us in a lot of ways tonight.”

Center Nikola Vucevic had 18 points, including nine in the fourth quarter when the Magic held off a final charge by the Bucks.

The Magic led by as many as 16 points early in the fourth quarter, but the Bucks fought back when Antetokounmpo scored nine points in a four-minute stretch. The Bucks, though, never got closer than eight points in the fourth quarter.

“We were settling for too many jump shots,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “This was one of our high quarters with 30 points (in the first), but you’ve got to continue putting the pressure on when you start like that. We didn’t do that.”

Oladipo put pressure on the Bucks defense, too, taking a game-high eight free throws and making six. He had six of his points in a five-minute stretch of the third period when the Magic took control of the game.

“The way the game went, we tried to continue to attack, but get other guys involved. It just wasn’t there tonight,” Knight said. “It was our defensive intensity that fell off, and that made the offense a little tougher.”

The Magic (4-6) won their second consecutive game after beating the Knicks in New York on Wednesday. They play in Washington on Saturday night. The Bucks had a two-game winning streak snapped and play again Sunday in Miami.

The Magic led 88-68 going into the fourth quarter, riding a big third quarter from guard Evan Fournier, who had 11 points with two 3-point baskets. Their biggest lead of the third was 71-59 when Oladipo hit back-to-back baskets.

The Magic led 52-49 at intermission, overcoming a woeful shooting start when they trailed by as many as 13 points in the first quarter. They made just two of their first 12 shots from the field.

Knight had 19 points and five rebounds in the first half, including 14 points in the first quarter when he made six of his eight shots from the floor. Harris had 12 before halftime, including eight late in the second quarter.

The Bucks capitalized around the basket in the first half, scoring 34 of their first 40 points from inside the lane.

Oladipo scored eight points in 11 minutes during the opening half.

NOTES: Magic G Victor Oladipo was activated for the first time this season after missing the first nine regular-season games (facial fracture) and the entire exhibition schedule (sprained right knee). Oladipo, the No. 2 pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, was runner-up for Rookie of the Year last season. ... G Evan Fournier, who has been starting in Oladipo’s spot, is averaging 18.2 points per game. He went into Friday night shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 51.4 percent from 3-point range. ... The Magic came into the night having beaten the Bucks 16 consecutive games in Orlando. ... The Bucks have been playing well defensively, winning their two previous games by holding both Memphis and Oklahoma City below 36 percent shooting from the field. ... Bucks coach Jason Kidd had some high praise for rookie Jabari Parker and the versatility he has shown early this season. “Being able to finish (like he does), it’s kind of the LeBron James-type player who can get the rebound, get down the court that fast and be able to finish,” Kidd said.