Magic roll past visiting Bucks

ORLANDO -- Everything sure runs smoother when the point guard plays well.

Second-year point guard Elfrid Payton scored 22 points and added 10 assists in leading the Orlando Magic to an easy, 114-90 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at the Amway Center.

Payton hit 10 of his 12 shots, smothered opposing point guard Michael Carter-Williams, and recorded back-to-back double-digit assists for the first time this season. The Magic (8-8) won their second consecutive game, their largest margin of victory since the 2011-2012 season.

“Elfrid was superb tonight,” forward Tobias Harris said. “When he plays like that, creating for everyone, getting to the basket, great defense, it gets everyone going.”

Payton, who came into the game averaging just 10.1 points and 6.3 assists, had a season-high 11 assists in Wednesday’s victory over the Knicks.

“You just try to make the right plays, and when guys make shots, it works. They have the harder job. I do the easy part,” Payton said. “We’re not satisfied, but we’re making progress. Everyone just has to do their part.”

Guard Victor Oladipo had 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds in his second game as a reserve. Harris scored 19 points and hit four of his five 3-pointers. Evan Fournier added 17 points for the Magic. Forward Channing Frye, who replaced Oladipo in the starting lineup earlier this week, had nine points and hit three of his five 3-point attempts.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Jerryd Bayless each scored 17 points. Khris Middleton had 15 points. Center Greg Monroe had nine points and eight rebounds, but he hit only three of 12 shots.

The Bucks were without head coach Jason Kidd, who was serving a one-game suspension that stemmed from a confrontation with an official Wednesday.

The Magic shot well, hitting 43 of 82 shots (.524). They also made 12 of 27 shots from 3-point range, while the Bucks made only eight of 26.

“You have to show up and be ready to play every night,” said assistant coach Joe Prunty, who replaced Kidd for a night. “It’s not about what the other team is doing. You have to take responsibility for your own team every night, and we haven’t found that consistency yet.”

The Bucks (6-10) never seriously challenged in the second half when the Magic improved. The Magic hit seven of 11 3-pointers in the second half. They shot 66.7 percent (24 of 36) after intermission. The Bucks were a step slow.

“We were really sharp in the second half,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said. “And you always look better when the 3-pointers are going in.”

The Magic led 86-65 going into the final period. They hit six 3-pointers and a 3-point play in the first eight minutes of the third period when they took control. Middleton hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the period, but he was no match for a well-balanced Magic attack.

“We just didn’t play right tonight,” Bayless said. “If we don’t commit to defense, it is going to be a long year. It’s that simple. We’re just not doing our part consistently.”

The Magic led, 49-43, at intermission after closing the first half with an 8-2 run that included five consecutive points by Payton.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks early with 12 points and four rebounds in the first half. Harris hit a pair of 3-pointers and had 12 points for the Magic in the first two periods. Payton added nine points and six assists.

The Bucks, who hit a season-high 13 3-pointers on Wednesday, made only one of eight from behind the line in the first half. The Bucks also struggled early with 11 turnovers that became 17 points for the Magic.

NOTES: Assistant coach Joe Prunty became the lead coach for the Bucks on Friday night after the suspension of head coach Jason Kidd earlier in the day. Kidd was suspended for one game after his ejection Wednesday night by referee Zach Zarba. Kidd knocked the ball out of the official’s hands. According to the league, the suspension was “for aggressively pursuing and confronting a game official, slapping the ball out of his hands, and not leaving the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.” Prunty filled in for Kidd once before when Kidd was suspended for two games when he coached in Brooklyn. He went 1-1. ... First-year Magic coach Scott Skiles previously coached the Bucks (2008-13) and left with a 162-182 record. ... The start of the game was delayed for seven minutes after the Bucks noticed their basket was uneven, and the Amway Center workers adjusted it.