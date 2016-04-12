Ilyasova leads Magic past Bucks

ORLANDO, Fla. -- This was the kind of game that Ersan Ilyasova expected to have more often this season.

Ilyasova hit 10 of 13 shots, scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots in leading the Orlando Magic to a 107-98 victory over one of his former teams, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Sunday night.

“This felt good, like it used to feel,” Ilyasova said. “It’s been an adjustment this season. A lot of ups and downs.”

Ilyasova was traded from Milwaukee, where he spent seven years, to Detroit last summer, then to the Magic in February, leading to the most frustrating season of his career.

He went from a starter in Detroit to a reserve with inconsistent playing time in Orlando. He also struggled with a shoulder bruise. He started Monday for just the third time with the Magic, but only because Aaron Gordon was out with a concussion.

His fast start carried the Magic (35-46) early, and they led from start to finish in their final home game of the season.

“I would like to finish strong, and I have tried to stay positive,” he said. “The trade caught me off guard. I was starting in Detroit. But it is what it is. There was an adjustment period. And that’s part of the business.”

The Bucks (33-48), who won Sunday night in Philadelphia, never seriously challenged in the second half Monday, although they managed to close the gap to four points late in the game.

“Ersan hasn’t changed. That’s who he is,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. “He’s a warrior, a competitor. He’s a winner. Tonight, he made plays at both ends. I‘m not surprised.”

Magic rookie Mario Hezonja also had one of his better games. He had 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final five minutes that stopped a late rally by the Bucks. He also had a season-high seven assists and a season-high five steals. He started in place of Victor Oladipo, who was out with a concussion.

“Mario played well, a very good game overall,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said. “Tonight, he was really active, and he has good hands, so there’s no reason why he can’t be a guy who gets steals. We know he can knock down shots.”

Evan Fournier had 13 points and five rebounds. Center Dewayne Dedmon, starting in place of Nikola Vucevic, had 17 points and eight rebounds. Elfrid Payton had 11 points and 11 assists. Devon Marble, who spent much of the season in the NBA Development League, had nine points.

The Bucks were led by center Greg Monroe, who finished with 23 points and seven rebounds. Jabari Parker and Khris Middleton each scored 17 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Bucks held a 45-36 rebound edge. They outshot the Magic, 52.6 percent to 48.8 percent, but they also committed 23 turnovers that turned into 23 points for the Magic.

Magic guard C.J. Watson, who didn’t score in the first three quarters, scored the first three baskets in the fourth for a 91-79 Magic lead. The Bucks, though, rallied late and closed to 100-96 after three free throws by Middleton. That was as close as they would come.

Hezonja hit a 3-pointer for a 103-96 lead that sealed the game.

Ilyasova scored 10 points in the third quarter when the Magic built a 77-57 lead. The Bucks, though, closed the period by making seven of their last eight shots and cut the deficit to just 12 going into the fourth.

The Magic led 58-44 at intermission, riding 14 points from Dedmon and 12 from Ilyasova. Reserve center Jason Smith also had three blocks in the first half.

The Magic never trailed in the first half while shooting 56.8 percent (25 of 44) from the field. Dedmon and Ilyasova combined to hit 11 of 13 shots.

Monroe had 15 points in the first half, but all were in the first nine minutes. Parker had 10 points at the break.

NOTES: The Magic were without starters C Nikola Vucevic (right leg contusion), G Victor Oladipo (concussion) and F Aaron Gordon (concussion). . . . Bucks C Greg Monroe returned to action Monday after missing Sunday’s win against the 76ers to rest. The rest must have done the trick. He had 15 of the team’s first 19 points, in the first nine minutes Monday. . . . The Bucks came into the game having beaten the Magic in two of their three previous meetings this season. . . . Both teams played Sunday night, but the Bucks had a tougher turnaround after needing overtime to win in Philadelphia. . . . . When Vucevic played Sunday, the Magic started five players from five different countries, a first in franchise history. The lineup included G Elfrid Payton (USA), G Mario Hezonja (Croatia), F Evan Fournier (France), F Ersan Ilyasova (Turkey) and Vucevic (Montenegro).