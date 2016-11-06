Preview: Bucks at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are off to the worst start in franchise history and now must press on without their leader. Dirk Nowitzki will be out for at least a week with a sore Achilles, a stretch that begins when the winless Mavericks host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

The 19-year veteran was absent down the stretch in Friday's 105-95 loss to Portland as Dallas fell to 0-5 for the first time in its 37-year history. "It's just uncomfortable and sore," Nowitzki told reporters following the defeat. "So we decided to just shut it down. I'm already not moving great at 38 as it is, so to be out there moving on one leg is not helping myself and it's not helping the team." While the Mavericks are reeling, the Bucks have averaged 119.7 points during a three-game winning streak. Mirza Teletovic led six players in double figures with 22 points in Saturday's 117-91 rout of Sacramento at home.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (4-2): Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to fill up the stat sheet after producing 17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals versus Sacramento. Jabari Parker has picked up his game a notch by averaging 22.3 points over a three-game span and recording a career-high four steals Saturday. Rashad Vaughn has been an inconsistent contributor off the bench but he was in the mix against the Kings with 14 points and a pair of blocked shots in 25 minutes.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (0-5): Dwight Powell should see an uptick in playing time while Notwitzki is out but he does not provide the same perimeter threat, although that shouldn't matter much on a team loaded with players who are not shy about pulling the trigger from beyond the arc. J.J. Barea has been leading that charge and hit 5-of-8 3-pointers against Portland, while Wesley Matthews has taken 40 from long distance in the first five games. Center Andrew Bogut (personal reasons) and guard Devin Harris (toe) were both out Friday night.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Antetokounmpo is shooting 56.3 percent in Milwaukee's wins, compared to 48.6 in its two losses.

2. Dallas begins a four-game road trip Tuesday and plays six of its next seven away from home.

3. Mavericks PF Harrison Barnes had a season-high 10 rebounds against Portland and is averaging 18.2 points.

PREDICTION: Bucks 101, Mavericks 99