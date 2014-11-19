Preview: Bucks at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling and former coach Jason Kidd returns to town on Wednesday with his Milwaukee Bucks playing well and possessing more victories than his former team. Kidd had a messy departure after one season as Brooklyn’s coach and is now trying to mold a young Milwaukee squad into a unit with potential. The Bucks are 6-5 after notching a 117-113 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Brooklyn has lost four consecutive games and coach Lionel Hollins was perturbed after Sunday’s 95-83 loss to the Miami Heat. “We didn’t bone up our back when times got tough,” Hollins told reporters. “We are a long way from the identity that I would like to see. I can tell you that they have an identity and it is not very good.” The losing streak comes after shooting guard Joe Johnson called the team selfish while Hollins and center Brook Lopez are clashing.

TV: 7:30 p.m. FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (6-5): Milwaukee’s poor season in 2013-14 is becoming a distant memory with the fast start and a different vibe around the club with Kidd and second overall pick Jabari Parker in the fold. In fact, the victory over New York put the Bucks above .500 for the first time since March 20, 2013, when it was 34-33. “You can’t get complacent,” Parker told reporters. “We’re doing some good things early in the season but that doesn’t put us in the playoffs.”

ABOUT THE NETS (4-6): Lopez had only five points against Miami to halt a string of 48 straight double-figure outings and once again draw the ire of Hollins. “I don’t want to talk about Brook right now,” Hollins told reporters. “I don’t want to talk about any individuals.” Lopez is rounding back into shape after suffering a season-ending foot injury last season and he and Hollins haven’t meshed early this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets have won the past five meetings.

2. Kidd went 44-38 with Brooklyn and he guided the team into the second round of the playoffs.

3. Nets PG Deron Williams moved into 37th place on the all-time assists list with 5,698, passing Larry Bird (5,695).

PREDICTION: Nets 99, Bucks 97