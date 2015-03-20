Preview: Bucks at Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks look to end their current skid when they hit the road to face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The slumping Bucks have dropped four straight and nine of their last 11 to see their lead shrink to 2 1/2 games in the race for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee has lost nine consecutive road games as it hopes to turn its fortunes around by beating Brooklyn for the third meeting in a row and avoid falling below .500 for the first time since Dec. 27.

The Nets’ playoff hopes are fading fast following a 117-92 setback to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Brooklyn has lost six of its last eight to fall 2 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the race for eighth place in the East, and returns home where it will look to halt a four-game slide at Barclay’s Center. The Nets’ next four games will come against teams that are hovering over them in the conference standings and the seven-day stretch will go a long way in determining their postseason fate.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (34-34): Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 19 points to go along with nine rebounds and three assists in the loss to San Antonio. “When you look at Giannis he’s a guy that’s going to fill up the stat sheet,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd told reporters. “He’s going to find open guys and get to the basket.” Jared Dudley has missed the last three games with back spasms while O.J. Mayo has sat out back-to-back games with a sore hamstring and both players are unlikely to return in time to face the Nets on Friday.

ABOUT THE NETS (27-39): Deron Williams scored 20 points to lead six players in double figures and dished out six assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Nets were outscored 36-21 in the second quarter versus the Cavaliers. “In the second quarter when they went small they destroyed us with their quickness and athleticism,” Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins told reporters. “That was the ball game.” Joe Johnson was limited to six points on 3-of-9 shooting after going 10-of-14 from the field en route to 22 points in his previous game against Minnesota.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks have won eight of the last 10 road games in the series

2. The Nets have dropped 11 of their last 14 home games

3. Milwaukee has been held to less than 85 points in two of its last three outings

PREDICTION: Bucks 96, Nets 91