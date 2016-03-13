Preview: Bucks at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets, fresh off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, will get a look at another up-and-coming young team when they host the Milwaukee Bucks and former coach Jason Kidd on Sunday. The Bucks are not streaking up the standings but at least look like they are finding a path toward future success while the Nets remain stuck in a rebuilding mode that has yet to really begin.

New Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks has not had much of a chance to put his imprint on the team and does not have a first-round draft pick to lean on this summer due to the disastrous Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce trade made by the former regime. The best thing Marks has going on the current roster is center Brook Lopez, who is playing out the string hard with 20 or more points in each of his last five games. Kidd’s young squad is capable of knocking off any opponent on a given night and threw a wrench into Miami’s postseason plans with a 114-108 home win on Thursday. Milwaukee followed that up with a balanced effort in a 103-92 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday and will make a brief trip to face the Nets before returning home for three in a row.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (28-38): Kidd handed the reins of the offense to forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and continues to tinker with the lineup as the team looks toward the future. Center Greg Monroe is back in the starting lineup and delivered 16 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes on Saturday while Jerryd Bayless eases in at guard with the top unit alongside budding star Khris Middleton. All five starters scored at least 15 points in Saturday’s win and Middleton flirted with a triple-double for the second straight game with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

ABOUT THE NETS (18-47): Brooklyn finished out a nine-game road trip with a 95-89 loss at the NBA-worst 76ers and went 3-6 on the excursion. The Nets signed both Lopez and power forward Thaddeus Young to contract extensions after last season and the two veterans have been the most consistent pieces for the team in 2015-16. Lopez is leading the team in scoring (20.8) while Young ranks second (15.1) and sets the pacing in rebounding (nine) for a team that lost backcourt starters Jarrett Jack (knee) and Joe Johnson (buyout).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets G Sean Kilpatrick is averaging 11.4 points in five games with the team.

2. Middleton is 4-of-18 from 3-point range in the last four games.

3. Milwaukee has taken three straight in the series, including a 103-96 win at Brooklyn on Nov. 2.

PREDICTION: Bucks 102, Nets 100