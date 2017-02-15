Preview: Bucks at Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks are beginning to turn the corner and have a great chance to push their winning streak to three straight going into the All-Star break when they visit the NBA-worst Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Bucks dropped 12 of 14 before knocking off division foes Indiana and Detroit by an average of 14.5 points in the last two contests.

Milwaukee All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did not post his biggest numbers over the last two games and slumped to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting Monday but still received praise from coach Jason Kidd after the 102-89 triumph. "Giannis didn't play his best game offensively, but he found other ways to get involved defensively, rebounding, setting guys up, finding open guys. That’s what All-Stars do, that’s what the best player on a team does." The best player on the Nets is center Brook Lopez, but he is having some trouble dragging the team out of a 13-game slide all by himself. Lopez is suddenly seeing his name in trade rumors ahead of the Feb. 23 deadline and had a string of five straight games scoring at least 20 points come to an end when he scored 17 on 7-of-18 shooting in Monday's 112-103 loss to Memphis.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (24-30): Starting forward Jabari Parker was lost for the rest of the season to an ACL tear last week, opening the door for veteran Michael Beasley to take on a larger role. With Antetokounmpo struggling from the floor on Monday, Beasley stepped up with 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting in 32 minutes. "We have a deep roster," Beasley told reporters. "I think we’ve shown it all season and it’s unfortunate that (Parker) went down. Us being family, me being his brother, you have got to pick up the slack and hold the fort down until he gets back."

ABOUT THE NETS (9-46): Monday's loss was the 15th straight at home for Brooklyn, which feels like it's getting closer to a win with the last seven of those coming by single digits. "We’ve been close," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters. "I feel like we’re playing better, and it just hasn’t happened. Of course it’s frustrating for coaches, players and fans. We’re getting closer, but we haven’t been able to make the plays and get the stops we need to bust through." Brooklyn had seven players score in double figures in Monday's loss, led by 17 each from Lopez and point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bucks SF Tony Snell is 11-of-19 from 3-point range over the last four games.

2. Brooklyn SF Quincy Acy (ankle) sat out the last four games and is day-to-day.

3. Milwaukee took the last seven in the series, including the first three this season.

PREDICTION: Bucks 115, Nets 100