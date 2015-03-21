Nets end skid with triple-OT win over Bucks

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets head coach Lionel Hollins has been around the game of basketball for more than 40 years, as a player and as a coach, both in college and in the NBA.

And Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks offered a distinction for Hollins.

“I’ve been in a lot of overtime games as a player and as a coach, but I’ve never been involved in a game like this,” Hollins said, after his Nets managed to pull out a 129-127 victory in triple overtime. “It was an amazing game.”

Center Brook Lopez scored 32 points, including five in the third overtime, and grabbed 18 rebounds and forward Thaddeus Young added 24 points, as the Nets rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to earn the much-needed win over the struggling Bucks.

It marked the second time this season that the two teams played a triple-overtime game in Brooklyn. The Bucks won the first triple-OT game in Brooklyn last Nov. 19.

With the victory, the Nets (28-39) snapped a five-game losing streak at home, where they still possess a 12-19 mark.

The Bucks fell to 34-35, losing for the fifth straight time overall and the 10th time in the last 12 games.

Related Coverage Preview: Bucks at Nets

Lopez scored the first five points of the final overtime period, first on a conventional three-point play (dunk and subsequent free throw) and then a lane jumper, giving the Nets a 122-117 lead with 3:39 left.

“I was just trying to be aggressive offensively,” Lopez said. “We just had to keep battling. We stuck together, even though we made mistakes. I was just getting good looks offensively.”

Hollins, who has been critical of Lopez all season, gave his center credit for taking control of the game in the third overtime.

“He had a great game and scored some big points,” Hollins said of Lopez. “His play gave us the lead and that was huge. It gave us the momentum to finish the game.”

Young was exhausted after the game, playing a team-high 53 minutes.

“It’s crazy,” Young said. “I‘m so tired. I never played in a triple-overtime game before in my career and I don’t want to do it again. But we played hard and executed when we had to. Our backs are to the wall now.”

“At one point, it looked like we were dead in the water and we came back,” Hollins said. “We just kept competing. We could have crumbled many times. A lot of guys stepped up for us.”

The Nets still have hopes of qualifying for the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs, where they currently sit in 12th place, 1 1/2 games behind Miami in the standings.

“We played like a desperate basketball team tonight,” said guard Jarrett Jack, who scored 12 points, had eight rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes off the bench. “We laid it on the line tonight. We fought tonight. We were down and had to make plays in so many situations. We didn’t give up. That’s a scrappy, athletic team we beat tonight.”

Besides Lopez and Young, the Nets received 20 points from forward Joe Johnson and 17 points from guard Bojan Bogdanovic off the bench. Jack got most of the playing time over Deron Williams, who had only four points in 22 minutes.

For the Bucks, forward Khris Middleton had 29 points and center Zaza Pachulia had a season-high 22 points and grabbed 21 rebounds, 18 of which were on the offensive end. Pachulia also had seven assists. Middleton had two 3-point attempts that could have tied the game in the third overtime, but both bounced off the rim.

The Bucks saw all five starters reach double figures. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and 14 boards before fouling out, forward Ersan Ilyasova had 20 points and 13 rebounds and guard Michael Carter-Williams added 19.

The Bucks collected an astounding 38 offensive rebounds, six during one possession alone in the second overtime. It was the highest offensive rebound total ever allowed by the Nets franchise. The Bucks had an 81-53 advantage off the glass.

Incredibly, it was the second straight overtime loss for the Bucks, who fell to San Antonio in overtime Wednesday night.

“I don’t know if it’s that we’re snake bit,” said Bucks head coach Jason Kidd. “It’s the game of basketball and it goes that way for you sometimes. It was a fight. We had a chance to win it in regulation. Guys were giving it everything they had, guys played a lot of minutes and we put ourselves in the position to win the game on the road and we came up short. Everybody spent a lot of energy tonight, but that’s what it takes for us to win. Unfortunately, we came up with the ‘L.'”

NOTES: Before the game, Bucks coach Kidd was asked if he felt a bit of redemption, considering his former team, the Nets, are struggling and his new team is doing better. “I haven’t paid too much attention to them,” said Kidd, who lost a power struggle with GM Billy King in Brooklyn. “They still have a chance to make the playoffs.” ... Kidd also addressed his team’s struggles (2-12) since making the trade to get Carter-Williams, last year’s NBA rookie of the year, for the team’s former leading scorer, Brandon Knight. “We have a core that we hope will be with us for a very long time. This is a young group that hasn’t been together long as a team. It’s a process that takes time, and there’s no better time than right now.” ... Nets F Young has flourished since being acquired from Minnesota at the trading deadline, averaging close to 14 points per game. ... Bucks F Middleton has averaged 19 points per game in March.