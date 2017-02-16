Bucks send Nets to 16th home loss in row

NEW YORK -- As he conducted his final postgame television interview before heading to his first All-Star game Giannis Antetokounmpo said how much he loved having Khris Middleton back.

The same applies for the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks, who watched their "security blanket in close games" team up with Antetkounmpo to make timely plays in the final minutes.

Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and Middleton added eight of his 20 in the fourth quarter as the Bucks held on down the stretch for a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, who extended their home losing streak to 16 games and their overall skid to 14 games on Wednesday night.

"I think we all feel that way," Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. "When you have someone like Khris, the security blanket that we had last year in close games we could play through him. Giannis' growth (also) and now we can play both of those guys. I thought they made some great plays."

Antetokounmpo rebounded nicely from being held under 10 points for the second time this season on Monday in a win over the Detroit Pistons. The All-Star forward made 13 of 25 shots, recorded his 13th game with at least 30 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Greg Monroe added 25 points, helping Milwaukee get 68 points in the paint. Middleton worked through five fouls and scored 16 points after halftime in his fourth game back after missing the first 50 with a ruptured left hamstring.

"It's something that I have pride in myself in trying to be over my career," Middleton said. "So it's good that the team trusts me with the ball in my hands to make plays for everybody and not just myself."

Brooklyn's Brook Lopez scored a season-high 36 points and came within three of matching his career-high point total. He also tied a career high with eight blocked shots. Lopez made six 3-pointers and shot 12 of 20 overall, but it was not enough as the Nets became the sixth team in NBA history to lose at least 16 consecutive home games.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't get the win as a team, but I thought we played very well together and we picked it up when we needed to," Lopez said. "They made some runs and we gave ourselves a shot right to the very end and there's something to be said for that."

Spencer Dinwiddie added 15 of his season-best 19 points in the fourth quarter and reserve Trevor Booker contributed 18 as the Nets shot 52.3 percent and fought back from three 13-point deficits but struggled to contain Milwaukee inside all night.

"We obviously scouted it and preached it," Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said. "They're a physical, athletic team, they come at you."

The Bucks shot 56.8 percent from the floor but had trouble increasing double-digit leads. Milwaukee held a trio of 13-point cushions in the second half after squandering most of a 12-point lead before halftime.

With seven minutes remaining Milwaukee held a 111-98 lead and seemingly a few possessions away from sealing it.

Four minutes later, the lead was down to 117-115 following a 3-pointer by Lopez. It was the first of six instances where Brooklyn was within two in the final 2:59 and each time Milwaukee had an answer.

Antetokounmpo, Middleton or Monroe scored each time Brooklyn cut the lead to two. Antetkounmpo hit a fadeaway immediately after Lopez's three and then made a perfect entry pass to Monroe for a layup with 1:46 remaining.

Middletown then answered a layup by Dinwiddie with a bank shot with 61 seconds left while Antetokounmpo countered a Dinwiddie 23-footer with a layup.

Middleton then finished it off by sinking four free throws in the final 19.8 seconds. Lopez missed a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds left, and the Bucks grabbed the rebound and ran the clock out.

"Big time plays, Khris is money, money, money," Antetokounmpo said.

NOTES: Brooklyn G Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) practiced for the first time Tuesday since getting reinjured Dec. 26. Lin is expected to return Feb. 24 in Denver. "That's good for all of our morale right now, our confidence that he's on the verge of coming back and he's anxious to come back and help the team," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. ... Milwaukee G Jabari Parker (torn left ACL) underwent successful surgery. Parker's first surgery as a rookie was performed by New York Mets team physician David Altchek, but this procedure was performed by Dr. Robert LaPrade of Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo. ... Brooklyn G Sean Kilpatrick presented a gift card from Target to his former high school English teacher, Janet Warmbir, who taught him in White Plains, N.Y. ... The Nets said C Brook Lopez was the first player in NBA history to hit at least six 3-pointers and record at least eight blocked shots in the same game.