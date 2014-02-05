Preview: Bucks at Nuggets

Riding the high of a dramatic win and with their starting point guard back in the mix, the Denver Nuggets are feeling good as the Milwaukee Bucks visit on Wednesday. Randy Foye drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Ty Lawson scored 27 points in his return from a four-game absence as Denver disposed of the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday to snap a two-game skid. “That’s probably one of the top moments in my playing career,” Foye told the Denver Post. “It was just an unbelievable feeling.”

While Milwaukee still possesses the NBA’s worst record  a miserable 30 games under .500  it too carries a little bit of momentum into Wednesday’s showdown after Brandon Knight’s 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining snapped a six-game losing streak in a 101-98 decision over New York on Monday. The Bucks will arrive in Denver having lost nine in a row on the road, however, but even that dismal run can’t take away from the good feelings of their recent win. “I think, no, it can’t get better,” guard Giannis Antetokounmpo told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel after scoring 15 points with his family arriving from Greece. “My parents were here, my brothers were here, we won, the crowd goes crazy.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (9-39): If Antetokounmpo’s play on Monday is any indicator of future performance, Milwaukee could be in for a lift moving forward, with the rookie’s parents and brothers here for good. “I know he wanted to impress mom and dad and impress his brothers,” coach Larry Drew told reporters, adding, “I thought tonight was one of his most energized performances.” Antetokounmpo is averaging 7.3 points on the season but has notched 15 in two of his last three games for the Bucks, whose offense is paced by Knight’s 16.3 points.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (23-23): Denver kicked off the new year with six wins in eight games before dropping three straight and losing Lawson to a strained rotator cuff. Compounding the absence of their leading scorer was an ACL injury to Nate Robinson, suffered against Charlotte last Wednesday, that will cost him the rest of the season. With his floor general back in the fold, coach Brian Shaw feels a sense of relief, telling the Post, “It’s comforting for me (and) I‘m sure it’s going to a lot more comfortable for the guys used to being recipients that had to flip the script and now be playmakers.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver has taken six straight meetings against Milwaukee and seven of the last 10.

2. Bucks F Caron Butler left Monday’s game with a sprained left ankle and is listed as day-to-day.

3. Nuggets PF Kenneth Faried is coming off a career-best 28 points against the Clippers and has scored in double digits in four of his last five games.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 103, Bucks 98