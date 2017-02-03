Preview: Bucks at Nuggets

The Milwaukee Bucks are in need of a swift turnaround and lost four straight games and nine of 10 entering Friday's contest against the host Denver Nuggets. Milwaukee allowed over 100 points in every game during the stretch and lost by double digits on six occasions, including Wednesday's 104-88 road setback against the Utah Jazz.

The Bucks scored fewer than 90 points in two of the past three games and coach Jason Kidd can see the lack of success wearing on his squad. "For any young team, it's hard to fight through losing," Kidd said after the loss to Utah. "You got to do it as a team. It's not one person that's going to draw us out of this. We got to stay together as a team and keep the game simple. Right now, we're not doing that." Denver has suffered back-to-back defeats and will likely be without rising center Nikola Jokic (hip flexor) for the fourth straight game. Forward Danilo Gallinari also is in danger of sitting out after suffering a groin injury during Wednesday's 119-99 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (21-27): All-Star small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be striving to bounce back from a rare poor performance as he tallied just nine points on 2-of-10 shooting against the Jazz. Antetokounmpo averaged 22.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in January and has been one of the bright spots during the team's recent swoon. Power forward Jabari Parker rebounded from his worst effort of the season -- four points on 2-of-13 shooting against the Boston Celtics -- to contribute 17 points against Utah.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (21-27): Denver isn't the same team when Jokic is sidelined, and Gallinari is slated to undergo an MRI exam to determine the severity of his injury. Point guard Emmanuel Mudiay (back) returned from a five-game absence and recorded 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 26 minutes against the Grizzlies. Mudiay was supposed to be limited to 20 minutes but was forced to play longer because veteran point guard Jameer Nelson was ejected just 4:07 into the contest.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nuggets won the past six home meetings and are 37-8 all-time when the Bucks visit town.

2. Denver swingman Will Barton (ankle) is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game.

3. Milwaukee SG Tony Snell is 14-of-21 from 3-point range over the past six games.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 106, Bucks 103