Preview: Bucks at Pacers

Off to the best start in franchise history, the Indiana Pacers look to move to 9-0 when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Indiana’s latest victims were the Memphis Grizzlies, who fell 96-79 on Monday and while everything has seemingly gone the Pacers’ way so far this season, coach Frank Vogel is keeping things in perspective, telling the Indianapolis Star, “We’re 8-0 but we haven’t won a championship. It’s a long haul.”

Milwaukee, which lost in Orlando Wednesday, 94-91, has been ravaged by injuries, facing the Magic with just eight players available. Making things worse, forward Caron Butler injured his shoulder in the fourth quarter and did not return. Despite the loss - and the injury situation worsening - coach Larry Drew was proud of his players, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “I told them after the game, when you’re missing seven key guys and you give that kind of effort, me, as a coach, I have to be grateful.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2-5): Butler, who reportedly “heard a pop” in his injured shoulder, was diagnosed with a sprain after an MRI on Thursday and is out against Indiana. Aside from Butler, Milwaukee has listed Larry Sanders (thumb), Carlos Delfino (foot) and Ersan Ilyasova (ankle) as out, Luke Ridnour (back) as doubtful and Zaza Pachulia (foot), Gary Neal (foot) and Brandon Knight (hamstring) as questionable against the Pacers. Milwaukee will have no choice but to lean heavily on leading scorer OJ Mayo, who averages 17.7 points and is coming off a 25-point performance in the loss to Orlando, Milwaukee’s third consecutive defeat.

ABOUT THE PACERS (8-0): Paul George has starred for Indiana in the early going, averaging 24.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. Lance Stephenson, who is averaging 14.3 points and a club-leading 5.8 assists, recorded his first-career triple-double against Memphis, totaling 13 points, 11 boards and 12 assists. Big man Roy Hibbert leads the NBA with 35 blocks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana is the 18th team in league history to start a season 8-0 and the seventh since 2000.

2. PF Khris Middleton, who totaled 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals Wednesday, will continue to see an expanded role amid Milwaukee’s injury situation, as will rookie SG Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has played significant minutes in the last two games.

3. SF Danny Granger, who has not yet played this season because of a calf injury, began working out Tuesday and is nearing a return, though he will not dress against Milwaukee.

PREDICTION: Pacers 97, Bucks 89