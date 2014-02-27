Preview: Bucks at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers look to continue their recent dominance of the Milwaukee Bucks when they host the second meeting between the teams in six nights on Thursday. A 32-point performance from Paul George and 30 more from David West lifted Indiana to a 110-100 win at Milwaukee on Saturday, the Pacers’ fourth straight win in the series and their ninth in the last 11 matchups. George then led a balanced attack with 20 points in a 118-98 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

New Pacer Evan Turner made his team debut in against the Lakers, scoring 13 points in 26 minutes off the bench as Indiana matched its second-highest scoring output this season. Milwaukee is coming off its best offensive performance of the season in a 130-110 rout of Philadelphia on the road Monday night. O.J. Mayo scored 25 points off the bench as the Bucks got seven players in double figures and shot a season-high 57.1 percent.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (11-45): Those in Milwaukee hoping for the best chance at the top pick in the upcoming draft might not have been pleased with Monday’s result at Philadelphia, as the 76ers are flirting with wresting the bottom spot in the Eastern Conference from the Bucks. Milwaukee still holds a comfortable advantage in the race for the worst record. Those still hoping for a solid finish for Larry Drew’s team had to appreciate the effort by Mayo in his third game since returning from an illness, as well as that of newcomers Ramon Sessions and Jeff Adrien, who combined for 22 points and 14 rebounds off the bench in their second games since being acquired from Charlotte.

ABOUT THE PACERS (43-13): Although Tuesday’s win came against a reeling Lakers squad, Indiana - with Turner in the fold - showcased a healthy, deep squad that should allow for the team to remain fresh down the stretch. While all five starters scored in double figures and Turner led the second unit, reserve point guard C.J. Watson was 5-for-6 from the floor and backup forward Luis Scola had nine points and nine rebounds in only 14 minutes. Perhaps most important was the fact that guard Lance Stephenson was the only Pacer to play more than 28 minutes

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bucks F Caron Butler has missed the last two games with an ankle injury as his agent reportedly negotiates a buyout of Butler’s contract.

2. Stephenson is averaging 15.7 points and 9.3 rebounds over his last three games.

3. Indiana had a 62-42 advantage on the boards against Los Angeles and enters ranked second in the NBA in rebounding margin (plus-4.5), while Milwaukee is 26th (minus-3.4).

PREDICTION: Pacers 108, Bucks 95