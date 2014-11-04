Preview: Bucks at Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks aim to end a 16-game road losing streak when they travel to face the short-handed Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The Bucks, who haven’t won away from home since Feb. 27, also look to snap a six-game skid against Indiana. The team they’ll face is a shell of the squad that swept four meetings last season with stars Paul George and David West sidelined along with key contributors George Hill and C.J. Watson.

The Pacers, who have lost two straight, are beginning a stretch in which they’ll play four games in five days, and they might be without another key player with reserve guard Rodney Stuckey nursing a sore foot. Now they have to contend with a Bucks team that has shown promise despite coming off a 108-97 loss to Washington on Saturday. “They’re talented, they’re young, and they’ve got length,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said of Milwaukee. “(Jabari) Parker seems like he’s going to be a star, and Jason Kidd proved last year he’s a heck of a basketball coach.” Both teams have earned their lone victory against Philadelphia.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE BUCKS (1-2): Milwaukee was far too sloppy against the Wizards — it had 28 turnovers — but Parker (10.7 points, 8.3 rebounds) recorded his second straight double-double despite struggling with his shot. The rookie from Duke is part of an exciting young group that includes 19-year-old forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds) and 22-year-old point guard Brandon Knight (19.7 points, nine assists, 6.7 rebounds). The Bucks’ second unit is much improved, too, with veterans O.J. Mayo (15 points) and Jerryd Bayless (10 points) providing some punch off the bench.

ABOUT THE PACERS (1-2): Indiana is bound to struggle at the offensive end with three of its top four returning scorers — George, West and Hill — all sidelined. Reserve swingman Chris Copeland (16 points) has led the team in scoring so far, doing most of his damage from 3-point range, and Roy Hibbert (14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds) has been a force inside. If the Pacers have a tough time scoring in the paint against Milwaukee’s outstanding post defenders, they’ll need someone to step up and hit jumpers to keep them in it.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee’s last win at Indiana was Oct. 5, 2010.

2. Indiana PG Donald Sloan (14 points, six rebounds, 6.7 assists) has scored in double figures in each of the Pacers’ first three games, matching the longest such streak of his career.

3. Knight averaged 26 points in three games against the Pacers last season.

PREDICTION: Bucks 97, Pacers 94