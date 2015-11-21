Preview: Bucks at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are quietly positioning themselves as a contender in the Eastern Conference again and enter the weekend winners of seven of nine. The Milwaukee Bucks, who visit the Pacers on Saturday, are working their way up but are enduring some growing pains with their young roster.

Paul George’s return to MVP form has lifted Indiana back to relevance after a down 2014-15, and he put up 34 points as the Pacers beat up on the Philadelphia 76ers 112-85 on Wednesday. “His work ethic on his shooting and his offensive game – all his moves and everything – is very, very impressive,” Pacers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “It’s showing up on the basketball court, with just his confidence. Your hard work breeds confidence. He’s playing at a high level right now.” George will get a look at another explosive young player in Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored a career-high 33 points in a 115-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. The 20-year-old went 12-of-15 from the field in his first career 30-point performance.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE BUCKS (5-7): Antetokounmpo is one of several young players expected to lead Milwaukee back to the playoffs, and second-year stud Jabari Parker is another. The Duke product missed the first four games of the season while recovering from knee surgery and is sitting out occasionally to rest but managed season highs of 14 points and 31 minutes on Wednesday. Parker, who also joined Antetokounmpo with a spectacular dunk in traffic against the Cavaliers, has scored in double figures in each of his last two outings.

ABOUT THE PACERS (7-5): George’s performance against the 76ers marked his eighth straight game with at least 26 points, tied for the second-longest such streak in franchise history. “I‘m definitely playing with confidence right now,” George told reporters. “Again, I’ve been preparing and getting ready. I’ve been shooting a lot of shots. I know what shots are starting to come my way now. I‘m starting to focus in on those shots.” George is averaging 8.6 rebounds and buried at least four 3-pointers in each of the last three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pacers G Rodney Stuckey (ankle) missed the last four games and is questionable for Saturday.

2. Milwaukee C Greg Monroe averaged 15.8 points and 11 rebounds in four games against Indiana as a member of the Detroit Pistons last season.

3. The Central Division rivals split four meetings last season.

PREDICTION: Pacers 111, Bucks 102