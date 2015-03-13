Reserves help Pacers win seventh straight

INDIANAPOLIS -- They play starters’ minutes, but Indiana guard Rodney Stuckey and forward Luis Scola are part of an Indiana Pacers’ bench that is becoming the NBA’s most productive.

Indiana’s non-starters scored a collective 52 points -- 42 more than Milwaukee got from its bench -- and were at the core of the Pacers’ 109-103 overtime victory against the Bucks on Thursday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Stuckey scored 25 points, and Scola added 17 points and 15 rebounds, leading the Pacers to their seventh consecutive victory and their 13th in 15 games.

“Momentum is on our side,” said Scola, who played 33 1/2 minutes.

Stuckey, who prefers coming off the bench, scored 34 points in a Tuesday victory against Orlando and had six rebounds and six assists to go with 25 points on Thursday.

“They challenged us tonight,” Stuckey said. “But we knew we had to play tough defense and get out on their shooters, which we did.”

Milwaukee shot only 38.5 percent (35 of 91), while Indiana shot 49.4 percent (39 of 79), including 18 of 37 from non-starters. It is the seventh consecutive time the Pacers have held an opponent to under 40-percent shooting, which is a franchise record.

Center Zaza Pachulia made two free throws after a flagrant-one foul on Indiana center Ian Mahinmi with 4:48 left in overtime to give the Bucks a 98-96 lead. But a 3-pointer from Pacers guard C.J. Miles and a baseline jumper from Scola gave the Pacers a 101-98 advantage.

A jumper from forward David West and a Stuckey field goal capped a 9-0 run, and Indiana led 105-98 with 1:44 left in overtime.

Guard George Hill had 17 points, Miles scored 14 and guard C.J. Watson had 10 for Indiana, which earned a season-best seventh win in a row despite playing without starting center Roy Hibbert (sore left elbow).

Milwaukee (34-31) got 28 points and eight rebounds from guard Michael Carter-Williams. Forward Ersan Ilyasova had 19 points and 10 rebounds, guard Khris Middleton had 18, and Pachulia finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

“We took it like it was a playoff game,” said Miles, noting that Indiana is chasing Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It was a very physical game, but we met the challenge.”

Indiana (30-34) led 88-87 after a jumper from Bucks guard Tyler Ennis with 6:36 remaining in regulation, capping an 11-2 Milwaukee run and prompting a Pacers timeout. Ilyasova’s free throw with 43.1 seconds left tied it at 96, and the game went to overtime after each team failed to score on its final possession of regulation.

The Bucks got a three-point play from Carter-Williams with 5:39 left in the third quarter to grab a 64-62 lead, but the Pacers responded with an 11-3 burst to ease in front 73-67.

“We made too many mistakes, but we kept fighting, gave ourselves a chance and just came up short in the end,” Carter-Williams said. “Overtime was especially tough. They executed their plays, and we had too many mental mistakes. That is what hurt us.”

Three-pointers from Miles, Watson and Stuckey gave Indiana an 82-74 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Pacers outscored the Bucks 31-21 in the third period, making 12 of 21 shots.

”Scola did a great job clogging the passing lanes, and he also was great rebounding on both ends and then making big shots when we needed them,“ Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. ”And again tonight, Stuckey was great. I hate to say it, but maybe I was just taking him for granted when at one point, I didn’t think he was shooting well, and he ends up with 25 points.

“This was a tough win, because unlike the Orlando game Tuesday, the Bucks are one of the league’s best defensive teams and force a lot of turnovers. We had to find a way.”

Indiana now has scored 100 points or more in 11 of its past 19 games and is 11-0 in those triple-figure contests. The Pacers also improved to 9-1 this season when Stuckey scores at least 20.

Milwaukee started quickly, building a 31-19 lead after one quarter, but Indiana pulled within 53-51 at halftime, scoring 32 second-quarter points.

“There was a lot of good stuff from us on the road against a very good team that is playing extremely well,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said, “But when you give that kind of effort, you will win more often than you will lose.”

NOTES: The Bucks were without G Jerryd Bayless (sore right ankle). ...With F Khris Middleton scoring 30 points Wednesday night, the Bucks defeated Orlando 97-91. ... The Pacers began the night 5-0 this season when G George Hill is the leading scorer and 9-1 when Hill leads the team in assists. He did not lead the team in either category Thursday ... The game featured two of the NBA’s best defensive teams -- Indiana began play ranked third, allowing only 96 points a game, and Milwaukee was fourth, allowing 96.6 per game. ... The Bucks force more turnovers than any other team in the league, 17.2 per game. Milwaukee also was third in steals per game at 9.6. ... The Bucks won at Indiana 87-81 on Nov. 4, and the Pacers won 94-91 on Jan. 2 in Milwaukee.