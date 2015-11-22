Pacers pound Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers have found an offensive rhythm, averaging 117.5 points in consecutive victories over Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

Guard C.J. Miles scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in Indiana’s season-best 35-point third quarter and the Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 123-86 on Saturday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Pacers outscored the Bucks 35-16 during the pivotal third quarter, making 12 of 20 shots from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Indiana’s 123 points are its most since scoring 125 in a victory over the New York Knicks on Feb. 20, 2013. The Pacers’ 15 made 3-pointers -- on 30 attempts -- is a season high, replacing the 12 they had made twice this season. The franchise record for a game is 17.

“We came out in the third quarter and just jumped on them,” Miles said. “There were a lot of things we could have done better in the first half, and in the second half we did those things.”

The Pacers scored the first eight points of the third quarter, including six in a row from Miles, increasing the lead to 63-51 with 9:08 left. A 3-pointer from Miles with 5:03 remaining in the quarter gave Indiana a 75-62 advantage, prompting a Milwaukee timeout.

Miles’ 3-pointer on the next Indiana possession extended the lead to 78-64. A short jumper by forward Paul George gave the Pacers an 80-64 advantage.

Related Coverage Preview: Bucks at Pacers

“They made some shots, and then we couldn’t get them stopped,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. “They shot the ball well, and part of that was us not getting back on defense. We played well in the second half the last couple of games, but not tonight.”

George finished with 20 points, Jordan Hill 20, Glenn Robinson III 17, Chase Budinger 13 and Monta Ellis 12 for the Pacers, who have won eight of 10, losing only at Cleveland and at Chicago since starting the season 0-3.

“We just got hot in the second half,” said Hill, who added a team-best 11 rebounds.

Center Greg Monroe had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks, and Jabari Parker and O.J. Mayo each scored 10.

The Pacers shot 63.4 percent from the field (26 of 41) in the second half. The Bucks were guilty of 23 turnovers.

”Offensively, we still have a long way to go, but it is coming, and it seems like our guys are understanding more each day,“ Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. ”We also have the versatility to play different lineups, which helps us.

“We are playing selfless basketball. Everyone is playing team first. C.J. Miles got going in the third quarter, and then all of our guys started playing with a lot of energy.”

Robinson III’s 17 points are a career high, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range. Until Saturday night, he never had made more than one trey in an NBA game.

“I have been getting in extra shots after practice, and with that, I am more confident,” Robinson III said. “The other thing is that everybody is doing a good job sharing the ball.”

The Pacers had 28 assists on their 47 field goals, including seven from George.

Indiana led 55-51 at halftime, getting 11 points from George while making 7 of 16 shots from beyond the arc and forcing 12 Bucks turnovers. Miles and Budinger finished the first 24 minutes with eight each.

Milwaukee got 11 points and 14 rebounds from Monroe in the first half and eight points from Parker.

The Bucks outrebounded the Pacers 31-21 in the first 24 minutes, including 11-7 on the offensive end.

Indiana led by as many as eight points in the first half and Milwaukee led by as many as six in a half during which the lead changed hands eight times.

The Pacers used a 10-0 burst to grab a 28-25 lead through 12 minutes, making 5 of 10 from 3-point range during the first quarter, when George and Budinger each scored eight points.

The Bucks, who got nine first-quarter points from Monroe, stayed within striking distance by outscoring Indiana 9-1 from the free throw line while enjoying a 15-12 advantage on the glass.

NOTES: Bucks F Jabari Parker was in the starting lineup despite a right foot sprain. ... Pacers PG George Hill did not start because of an upper respiratory infection. Monta Ellis started at PG in place of Hill. ... Milwaukee is coming off a 115-100 loss Thursday night at Cleveland despite getting 33 points from F Giannis Antetokounmpo. ... Entering Saturday’s game, the Pacers had won seven of nine after starting the season 0-3. ... The Bucks entered as the NBA’s fifth best free-throw shooting team at 79.6 percent and sixth in 3-point field goal shooting at 37.3 percent. ... Indiana is No. 2 in forcing turnovers at 17.8 per game and fourth in scoring defense at 95.2 points. ... The Bucks and Pacers split last season’s series 2-2 with each team winning once on the other’s home court.