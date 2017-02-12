Bucks pick up road win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench and scored 17 points, including two fourth-quarter 3s, and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away from the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Saturday night in Bankers Life Filedhouse.

Back to back 3-pointers from Brogdon gave the Bucks (23-30) a commanding 106-88 lead with 2:34 remaining. That gave Milwaukee a season-high 17 made 3-pointers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-leading 20 for Milwaukee, Mirza Teletovic added 19 and Greg Monroe scored 17. Tony Snell scored 13.

CJ Miles scored 23 to lead Indiana (29-25), which lost its third straight. Myles Turner and Monta Ellis each added 18. Paul George scored only 13.

Milwaukee led 88-74 at the end of the third quarter when a George layup for the Pacers at the buzzer was waved off after review. The Bucks led 93-81 with 8:23 to play.

Indiana scored the third quarter's first six points to slice the deficit to 62-58 at the 9:56 mark, prompting a Bucks timeout. An Antetokounmpo dunk with 6:30 left in the quarter pushed the Milwaukee lead to 71-62.

Led by Teletovic (13) and Monroe (11), the Bucks got 32 first-half points from their non-starters and led 62-52 through 24 minutes.

Milwaukee made 8 of 15 opening half 3-pointers, 16 of 21 free throws and turned the ball over only three times. In all, the Bucks made 19 of 38 shots.

The Pacers got 12 from Miles and 11 from Turner. Indiana was 19 of 39 from the field, including 6 of 13 from beyond the arc. The Bucks led by as many as 14 in the first half.

NOTES: Milwaukee was without G Khris Middleton, who was being rested. ... Indiana was without starting F Thaddeus Young, who missed a fifth consecutive game with a sprained left wrist suffered Feb. 3 at Brooklyn. Lavoy Allen started in Young's place. ... Milwaukee will be without F Jabari Parker for the remainder of the season. Parker, the team's No. 2 scorer, suffered a torn left ACL in the third quarter of a Feb. 8 game against Miami. ... The Bucks rank third in NBA field goal percentage (47.8) and are fourth in assists per game (24.5). ... The Pacers are second in free-throw percentage (81.3), second in steals per game (8.6) and second in opponents' turnovers per game (15.5). ... Milwaukee won the only other meeting this season, 125-107 on Nov. 3 in Wisconsin. ... After winning a season-best seven in a row, Indiana lost Wednesday night to Cleveland and Friday night at Washington.