Preview: Bucks at Pistons

Looking to build some momentum after snapping a two-game losing streak, the Detroit Pistons host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Detroit used a big third quarter to erase an eight-point halftime deficit against Brooklyn on Sunday, winning 109-97. The visit from Milwaukee is the start of a four game homestand for the Pistons, who are 3-3 on home court this season.

The Bucks are in the midst of an eight-game skid and after falling to Charlotte at home on Saturday, coach Larry Drew issued an apology to Bucks fans. ”I owe the fans a big, big apology for the way we played tonight,“ he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. ”As long as I‘m head coach, this will never happen again.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2-10): Milwaukee trailed by as many as 28 points against the Bobcats in a game that went about as poorly as possible overall. ”Hopefully, this is not a reflection of who we are,“ guard Gary Neal said of the loss to Charlotte. ”If we get the ship righted, I don’t think anyone will be talking about this game in March. The Bucks are riddled with injuries, with Larry Sanders (thumb), Ersan Ilyasova (ankle), Carlos Delfino (foot) and Brandon Knight (hamstring) all listed as out against Detroit.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (5-8): Rodney Stuckey led the Pistons with a season-high 27 points against the Nets and Greg Monroe recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Prior to Sunday’s win against Brooklyn, the Pistons had won just two of their last nine. Josh Smith returned to the starting lineup on Sunday, scoring 13 points against the Nets after failing to register a point off the bench against Atlanta on Friday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pistons took three out of four from Milwaukee last season, splitting the two games in Detroit.

2. SG O.J. Mayo’s 15.7 points lead the Bucks, who are shooting 41.3 percent from the field on the season, ahead of only Charlotte (40.9).

3. Stuckey is averaging 20.8 points in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Pistons 98, Bucks 90