Preview: Bucks at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons look to rebound from an embarrassing setback when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Detroit’s third straight loss and 18th in the last 22 games was a 25-point defeat at Philadelphia on Saturday that allowed the 76ers to snap their losing streak at 26 games. The Pistons fell behind by 19 points at half and saw Philadelphia produce the highest scoring total for a Detroit opponent this season.

One night earlier, Milwaukee was held to a season-low 67 points in a blowout loss to Miami at home. Ramon Sessions scored 15 points for the Bucks, whose starters shot 18-for-55 as the club remained without consecutive wins this season. Milwaukee did manage a rare victory in the previous meeting with Detroit on Jan. 22, when since-departed forward Caron Butler scored 30 points to help the Bucks offset 30 points from Pistons guard Brandon Jennings.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE BUCKS (14-59): In large part due to the season-long rash of injuries for Milwaukee, Sessions has become more of a factor for the Bucks, starting each of the last three games and playing at least 41 minutes in each. Sessions is averaging 21.7 points and five assists during the stretch and has been much more on target since joining Milwaukee in a trade with Charlotte last month. He is shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc with the Bucks after posting marks of 40.9 percent and 22.1 percent, respectively, in 55 games with the Bobcats.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (26-47): Jennings was ejected in the first quarter of Saturday’s loss in Philadelphia and it led to some sloppy play for Detroit, which turned the ball over 15 times over the final three periods. Guards Rodney Stuckey and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came off the bench to combine for 33 points, but the Pistons never matched the 76ers’ energy as they remained 5 1/2 games out of a playoff spot with nine games to play. “They wanted it more than we did,” Stuckey told reporters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Detroit’s reserves went 16-for-16 from the line Saturday.

2. Bucks G O.J. Mayo has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

3. Pistons F Josh Smith is averaging 6.5 points - nearly 10 below his average - on 6-of-22 shooting in his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Pistons 100, Bucks 94