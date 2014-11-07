Preview: Bucks at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons finally have a victory in hand and they’ll try for two in a row when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Pistons edged the Knicks 98-95 on Wednesday night, getting 23 points and 18 rebounds from power forward Greg Monroe, who was starting his first game after sitting out the first two due to a suspension. Detroit is still shooting a league-worst 39.3 percent from the floor while averaging a league-low 89.5 points.

Bucks point guard Brandon Knight, who was drafted eighth overall by the Pistons in 2011 and spent his first two seasons in Detroit, is averaging 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists through the first five games and his first career triple-double seems close at hand. O.J. Mayo gave Milwaukee a nice boost off the bench while combining for 42 points on 14-for-23 shooting the first two games, but has been held to single digits while shooting 7-for-24 the last three. Pistons small forward Josh Smith is experiencing an even worse shooting slump lately and was 2-for-17 from the floor against the Knicks.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Detroit Plus

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2-3): Milwaukee is looking for second-year shooting guard Giannis Antetokounmpo to take his performance to another level after not showing much improvement during his rookie season. Antetokounmpo, whose shooting percentage and scoring average dropped in each of the last four months of last season, has reached double figures in scoring in two straight games, something he last accomplished in January. The 6-11 Greek took advantage of his height to grab eight rebounds in Wednesday’s loss to the Bulls, something he should be able to repeat against Detroit’s smallish backcourt.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (1-3): Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the player who’ll likely be matched up against Antetokounmpo at the outset, and he’ll be giving up six inches in height. Caldwell-Pope seems to be gaining confidence as a scorer though, averaging 15.6 points over the last five games dating to the regular-season finale last April. The second-year player out of Georgia scored 20 against the Knicks on Wednesday, the second time in his career he has hit that mark.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Smith is shooting 31.3 percent from the floor this season following the worst shooting season of his 10-year career (41.9).

2. Monroe matched his season high with 28 points while grabbing 14 rebounds when these teams last met in March.

3. Bucks SF Jabari Parker came into Thursday as the only NBA rookie averaging double figures in scoring (10.0).

PREDICTION: Bucks 101, Pistons 95