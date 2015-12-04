Preview: Bucks at Pistons

A pair of inconsistent Central Division teams square off when the Detroit Pistons host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The Pistons are trying to ride an upswing after back-to-back wins while the Bucks are searching for answers after a 70-point outing on Wednesday left them with seven losses in the last nine games.

Milwaukee began to show some signs of life on the offensive end after moving Jabari Parker and Michael Carter-Williams to the bench over the weekend and even pulled together a 92-74 win over Denver on Monday before being crushed by the San Antonio Spurs 95-70. ”We get it to six (points behind), and we’ve done this before,“ Bucks coach Jason Kidd told reporters. ”Five or six is the magic number for us to stop playing.” Detroit trailed by 16 points in the fourth quarter on Wednesday before rallying to force overtime in a 127-122 win over Phoenix. Reggie Jackson put together back-to-back 30-point performances in the last two games after totaling 23 points on 8-of-36 shooting in two straight losses.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (7-12): Milwaukee put seven players in double figures while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 69.2 percent from 3-point range in a 109-88 home win over Detroit on Nov. 23 but managed only one win in the five games since. Greg Monroe (14 points) and Khris Middleton (16) were the only players to score in double figures as the team slumped to 33.8 percent from the field and 3-of-13 from beyond the arc in Wednesday’s game. “Being young, sometimes we give in to the pressure or to a run instead of trying to answer,” Kidd told reporters. “And when we do try to answer it’s more or less the individual instead of trying to move the ball.”

ABOUT THE PISTONS (10-9): Jackson became the first Detroit player since Isiah Thomas to record at least 30 points and 15 assists in a game when he turned in 34 and 16 on Wednesday, with 24 of those points coming after halftime. “He’s a guy who can really turn the corner and get in the paint,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters of Jackson. “It’s tough to keep him away from the rim without committing two guys to him and that opens up people, plus he passed the ball well tonight. He made good decisions.” Jackson was held to a season-low seven points on 3-of-11 shooting in the Nov. 23 meeting with the Bucks.

1. The Bucks have taken four straight in the series by an average of 16 points.

2. Detroit C Andre Drummond recorded three straight double-doubles with at least 20 points.

3. Milwaukee G Jerryd Bayless did not play on Wednesday while Kidd looked at some other backcourt options but is expected to return to the rotation.

PREDICTION: Pistons 110, Bucks 101