Caldwell-Pope propels Pistons past Bucks

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s confidence keeps growing and his improved shooting has rescued the Detroit Pistons from a slow start.

Caldwell-Pope, a second-year shooting guard, had a game-high 19 points and made a pivotal 3-pointer as the Pistons won their second straight with a 98-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at The Palace.

Caldwell-Pope scored 20 points when the Pistons (2-3) beat the New York Knicks by the same score two nights earlier. He shot 26.2 percent from the field in Detroit’s losses but has made 60 percent (15 of 25) in the victories.

His 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining halted Milwaukee’s 6-0 run that cut Detroit’s nine-point lead to 90-87.

“He knows he’s ready,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “It’s hard to be that confident if you haven’t prepared yourself. He has, and that’s what leads to his confidence. If you’re shooting hundreds of shots every day and you’re watching the ball go in, go in, go in, that raises your confidence.”

Caldwell-Pope made three 3-pointers, but his other baskets came by attacking the rim and leaking out in transition.

“Just trying to switch it up,” he said. “Normally, last year, I was just mainly an outside shooter, so I‘m trying to expand my game and do both things.”

Pistons forward Josh Smith did a little bit of everything to offset another subpar shooting night. He contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals and made what Van Gundy called the two biggest plays of the game.

Smith’s putback with 15.1 seconds remaining gave Detroit a 97-93 lead and he forced a Brandon Knight turnover on Milwaukee’s next possession.

Smith made 5 of 14 shots from the field and 4 of 10 free throws. He’s shooting 32.1 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from the foul line through the first five games.

“It’s just intangibles,” Smith said. “The game is not all about scoring. Offense comes and goes. Right now, it’s a little struggle for me, getting the ball in the hole, so I just try to be as versatile as possible.”

Pistons point guard and former Buck Brandon Jennings had 15 points and six assists, reserve forward Caron Butler supplied 14 points and center Andre Drummond chipped in his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bucks (2-4) took the lead for the first time with 11 straight points in the third quarter, but the Pistons regained it later in the quarter and held on throughout the fourth.

Detroit shot 49.3 percent from the field but committed a season-high 19 turnovers. It entered the game ranked last in points per game (89.5) and field-goal percentage (39.3).

“The thing I really liked team-wide is we hit a really bad stretch where we sort of lost it and they took a five- or six-point lead and we didn’t melt down at all,” Van Gundy said. “We went from there and played (well). I thought that was a big step forward for us.”

Rookie forward Jabari Parker had a season-high 18 points for the Bucks (2-4) and point guard Knight tossed in 17. Parker made 8 of 14 shots from the field, the first time he has shot better than 50 percent.

“It wasn’t enough,” said Parker, the second pick of this year’s June draft. “I’d rather take a game where I score four points and we win the game. It’s just all about winning. I didn’t do enough.”

Milwaukee shot 46.8 percent from the field but made two of its 13 turnovers in the final 1:07 and allowed Smith to get position on his critical offensive rebound.

“You’ve got to take care of the basketball,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “We fought back, but we gave up offensive rebounds at the wrong time. This is going to be a good learning experience for us. We’ve got to be able to execute on both ends if we want to win.”

NOTES: Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd gave Kendall Marshall has first start of the season in order to experiment with a two point-guard lineup. SG Jared Dudley started the first five games and Marshall only played 11 minutes. “It’s not that Duds has done anything wrong,” Kidd said. “We’re looking to see if we get multiple ball-handlers, multiple decision-makers on the floor if we can get more easy baskets.” ... Detroit’s perimeter options were limited with the absences of G/F Cartier Martin (mild plantar fascia strain), SF Gigi Datome (right hamstring strain) and SG Jodie Meeks (lower back stress reaction). ... The Pistons won three of four against the Bucks last season. The teams play three of their four meetings this season in November. ... Milwaukee had 120 all-time victories against Detroit, its most against any opponent.