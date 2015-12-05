Morris powers Pistons past Bucks

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Marcus Morris arrived in Detroit as an under-the-radar acquisition. He’s making it impossible to ignore him during his breakout season.

Morris, obtained in a July deal with Phoenix, made himself so valuable that Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy hates to take him out of games. The fifth-year small forward rewarded Van Gundy again Friday with another strong performance, providing 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in Detroit’s 102-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at The Palace.

“Marcus can do a lot of things,” said Van Gundy, who doubles as the team’s president of basketball operations and made the trade. “I’ve got to create more and more things for him. He’s a darn good passer, too. We’re really fortunate to have him. We thought he was good when we got him and he’s better than I thought he was.”

Morris ranks in the top five in the league in minutes played after being a part-time starter for the Suns. He’s averaging career highs in points (14.8), rebounds (6.3), assists (2.1) and steals (1.4) for the Pistons (11-9), who won their third straight.

“It’s the first time I’ve really gotten to play this many minutes, to be able to make mistakes and be able to play through it,” Morris said. “That’s definitely a major help for me.”

Van Gundy wants Morris to play an even bigger role offensively and Morris is eager for the challenge.

“When I first came here, a lot of people didn’t know I could really pass the ball,” he said. “That’s where (Van Gundy‘s) confidence goes up with me because I‘m trying to make the right plays.”

Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson also scored 23 points and center Andre Drummond supplied 17 points and 23 rebounds. Power forward Ersan Ilyasova added 13 points and eight rebounds against his former team.

Drummond has five games with 20 or more rebounds this season. The rest of the league combined had three entering Friday.

The Pistons never trailed but needed to make 19 of 22 free throws in the fourth to secure the win. They had only 10 turnovers, while forcing 15 that led to 25 of their points.

“We did a great job of making free throws and we handled the ball well against their pressure,” Van Gundy said.

Small forward Khris Middleton’s 21 points led the Bucks (7-13), who have lost five of their last six. Former Pistons center Greg Monroe chipped in 14 points and 13 rebounds in his first game at The Palace since signing with Milwaukee during the offseason.

“I just think we kind of hit a drought,” Monroe said of his team’s outing. “I think we were playing pretty well defensively but we keep hitting droughts in games and we have to get out of that.”

Bucks point guard Jerryd Bayless sprained his left ankle when he stepped on Jackson’s foot during the third quarter. He did not return.

The Pistons led by as much as 14 in the second half.

Middleton’s 3-pointer with 4:23 remaining cut the Pistons’ lead to 77-72. Ilyasova fired in an open 3-pointer with 1:36 left to push Detroit’s lead up to 89-80.

Middleton hit another three in the final minute to make it 95-90. But the Bucks couldn’t get any closer.

Detroit finished the first half on an 11-2 run to lead 51-40 at halftime.

“We didn’t end the first half of the right note,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “They made their run. This is something that’s happened to us before. It’s a six-point game and it goes back up. We were just playing from behind and we couldn’t get enough stops.”

NOTES: Milwaukee SG Greivis Vasquez missed his fourth consecutive game with right ankle soreness and PG Tyler Ennis sat out with a shoulder injury. ... The Bucks won the last four meetings, including a 109-88 blowout in Milwaukee last month. ... Pistons C Andre Drummond had 17 of his team’s 23 double-doubles. ... Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy has no regrets allowing current Bucks C Greg Monroe to walk in free agency because Drummond’s development made him expendable. Monroe, who played his first five seasons in Detroit, signed a three-year, $50 million free agent contract with Milwaukee. “The issue that wouldn’t go away is that in the long run, were we going to pay huge money for two centers?” Van Gundy said. “It’s probably the best move to go the way we did.”