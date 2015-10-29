FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
October 31, 2015 / 3:23 AM / in 2 years

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Michael Carter-Williams finished with 20 points but missed 11 of 17 shots Wednesday.

C Greg Monroe, signed to a three-year, $50 million deal during the summer, led the Bucks with 22 points to go along with 14 rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocks. “The one combination that worked was ‘Moose,'” coach Jason Kidd said, about Monroe. “He played well tonight; no one joined him. He was out there by himself so we have to get people to join him.”

SG Khris Middleton went 4-of-15 but hit three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points in a loss Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.