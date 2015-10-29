Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

PG Michael Carter-Williams finished with 20 points but missed 11 of 17 shots Wednesday.

C Greg Monroe, signed to a three-year, $50 million deal during the summer, led the Bucks with 22 points to go along with 14 rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocks. “The one combination that worked was ‘Moose,'” coach Jason Kidd said, about Monroe. “He played well tonight; no one joined him. He was out there by himself so we have to get people to join him.”

SG Khris Middleton went 4-of-15 but hit three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points in a loss Wednesday.