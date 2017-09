G Michael Carter-Williams had 12 points and a game-high seven assists Sunday,

F Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 20 points and nine rebounds Sunday.

G Greivis Vasquez, who was traded to Milwaukee on draft night after two seasons in Toronto, had nine points, four assists and three rebounds off the bench in what he called an “emotional” return.

C Greg Monroe added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Milwaukee Sunday.