F Jabari Parker made his season debut on Wednesday night. He had been sidelined since tearing his left ACL on Jan. 5. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25 games last season before suffering the injury.

SG O.J. Mayo is still recovering from a strained hamstring suffered late in training camp and did not play again Wednesday night.