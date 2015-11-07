FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
November 7, 2015 / 3:33 AM / in 2 years

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Michael Carter-Williams (strained left ankle) did not play Friday.

F Chris Copeland (31) is the only Milwaukee player over 30 years old. The Bucks are the second youngest team in the league (24 years, 144 days) behind Philadelphia.

F John Henson (sore left Achilles) did not play Friday.

G O.J. Mayo hasn’t played this season as of Friday due to a right hamstring strain.

