Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

G Michael Carter-Williams (strained left ankle) did not play Friday.

G Michael Carter-Williams (strained left ankle) was out Friday night.

F Chris Copeland (31) is the only Milwaukee player over 30 years old. The Bucks are the second youngest team in the league (24 years, 144 days) behind Philadelphia.

F John Henson (sore left Achilles) did not play Friday.

G O.J. Mayo hasn’t played this season as of Friday due to a right hamstring strain.

G O.J. Mayo hasn’t played this season due to a right hamstring strain.